Chesapeake Bayhawks open season with OT loss to Lizards

Head coach Brian Reese and general manager Dave Cottle worked diligently together to reshape the roster of the Chesapeake Bayhawks.

The Bayhawks braintrust was looking to find the right combination of talent and chemistry to snap a three-year postseason drought.

On Saturday night, Cottle and Reese got their first look at what all their off-season handiwork produced. Early returns were favorable as several newcomers made positive contributions in a narrow loss to one of the top contenders in Major League Lacrosse.

Midfielder Dave Lawson scored his third goal 28 seconds into overtime as the New York Lizards beat the Bayhawks, 15-14, before an announced crowd of 4,215 on a rainy night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

New York won the faceoff to begin the extra session then sent out its first midfield. Lawson got the ball just outside the restraining box and dodged past his defender to just inside the 2-point arc before firing a sidearm crank shot that slipped through the legs of Chesapeake goalie Brian Phipps for the game-winner.

“Lawson made a move to the middle of the field and shot around Jesse (Bernhardt). I didn’t get a good look at it and obviously the ball went in,” Phipps said. “As a goalie, the last shot is what you remember.”

Attackman Matt Gibson scored four goals while running mate Rob Pannell added two goals and three assists for New York, the 2015 MLL champion. Superstar midfielder Paul Rabil totaled two goals and two assists while attackman Tommy Palasek had a hat trick. Rabil and Palasek are both graduates of Johns Hopkins University.

Midfielder Myles Jones scored all three of his goals in the third quarter to lead Chesapeake, which was crushed on faceoffs. Rookie Nate Lewnes also scored three goals while fellow attackmen Garrett Thul and James Carlson contributed a goal and assist apiece for the host Bayhawks.

“I thought we came out and played really hard, really aggressive,” Phipps said. “If we continue to play the way we did tonight, I think we’ll be pretty good this year.”

Phipps made a strong season debut, recording 19 saves to stymie one of the most potent offenses in MLL. The Severn School and Maryland graduate, in his second season as Chesapeake’s starter, stopped seven shots in the third period alone.

“It was an exciting game. It’s kind of what the MLL is all about, playing fast lacrosse and really getting up and down the field,” Phipps said. “Hopefully, the fans enjoyed it, but we’re not happy that things didn’t go our way.”

Lewnes rebounded his own shot and scored into an empty net to break a 13-13 tie with 5:08 remaining in the game. Phipps made a couple tough saves to preserve the lead, but Pannell tied the score with an unassisted goal at the 3:09 mark.

Long stick midfielder C.J. Costabile won the ensuing faceoff and Chesapeake immediately called timeout to set up a play. Lewnes got off two shots, but one caromed off the pipe while the other went wide. “I had a chance to put us ahead and just couldn’t finish. I wish I had those last couple shots back,” Lewnes said.

Midfielder Matt Abbott was then whistled for being in the crease while trying to press the cage and Chesapeake turned the ball over with 1:32 to go. Pannell threw a behind-the-back pass that went awry and a mad scramble for the loose ball ensued.

Chesapeake defenseman Joe Cinosky finally came up with the ground ball and was pushed in the back by Gibson. That gave the Bayhawks an extra man opportunity with less than a minute left and attackman Jay Carlson got a golden opportunity to score the game-winner.

Carlson was one-on-one with New York keeper Drew Adams (19 saves), but his high-to-high shot went straight into the netminder’s stick with 15 seconds left. The Lizards cleared the ball into their offensive end, but were unable to get off a shot and that led to bonus lacrosse.

Lewnes, a graduate of St. Mary’s High and UMBC, started and scored twice in the opening period to spark a 6-2 run that enabled the Bayhawks to overcome an early 3-0 deficit. The Annapolis native filled the left-handed attack spot previously manned by Brendan Mundorf, who is under contract with the Bayhawks, but has not practiced with the team.

“I thought it went okay. I scored some goals, but I also missed some good opportunities that were there,” Lewnes said of his MLL debut. “It’s all a learning process and I’ll be better because of this experience.”

Thul, picked up through the MLL Supplemental Draft, also had two points during the first quarter commeback. The Army West Point graduate, who is still serving a military commitment, seemed to work well with Lewnes and Carlson (St. Paul’s/Maryland).

Chesapeake had a pair of offseason acquisitions – Cinosky and Will Koshansky – starting on close defense. Koshansky signed with the club as a free agent while Cinosky was another Supplemental Draft choice.

Those two teamed up with veteran Jesse Bernhardt to limit New York to two goals in the second quarter. Bernhardt, who works full-time as the defensive coordinator for the Princeton men’s lacrosse team, made the nearly four-hour drive from New Jersey after coaching a home game against Harvard in the afternoon.

Greg Gurenlian, who announced last month that he will retire after this season, showed why he is the greatest faceoff man in Major League Lacrosse history. Gurenlian, who is nicknamed “The Beast,” won 20 of 31 draws while working against the Chesapeake combination of Charlie Raffa (Maryland) and Costabile.