Bayhawks owner likes team, future of MLL

In his first year as owner of the Chesapeake Bayhawks, Brendan Kelly made an unprecedented decision. With the Bayhawks mired in a slump that had dropped their record to 4-6, Kelly abruptly fired head coach John Tucker and took over the team himself.

It was a seemingly impetuous move that had some wondering whether Kelly was going to become the Daniel Snyder of Major League Lacrosse. However, the unorthodox situation of having an owner-head coach wound up working out beautifully as Chesapeake regrouped, finished the regular season strong and went on to capture the MLL championship.

The Bayhawks are in a similar situation this season, having fallen to 4-6 after failing to win back-to-back games in over a month. Chesapeake is second-to-last in the standings and in danger of missing the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

However, there is no chance of Kelly duplicating his 2010 manuever of taking over as head coach. In his eighth year as owner, the Annapolis native no longer meddles in lacrosse operations, trusting general manager Dave Cottle to oversee the roster and head coach Brian Reese to handle on-field operations.

"I don't get involved with who is dressing for games anymore," Kelly said. "I completely trust Dave Cottle and Brian Reese and am totally supportive of their efforts."

That's not to say Kelly is okay with the Bayhawks being out of the playoff picture at the moment. Chesapeake may need to win its final four games in order to earn one of four berths in the postseason tournament.

"We're never happy when we're on the outside looking in. Our expectations are to win a championship every year. Anything less is a disappointment," Kelly said. "Good news is that there's still time to turn it around. I think the beauty of the league is that everyone is still in the hunt. We need to make a run starting right now. It's not unfamiliar territory for the Bayhawks."

LEAGUE OF PARITY

Chesapeake (4-6) faces an almost must-win situation on Thursday night when it hosts the third place Florida Launch (6-5). Last Saturday in Boca Raton, the Launch held off a frantic comeback by the Bayhawks to win a shootout, 20-19.

That was the fourth one-goal loss suffered by Chesapeake, which is still just one game out of a four-way tie for fourth place in Major Leaugue Lacrosse.

"There has only been one game all season that we didn't play well," Kelly said. "We're falling behind early, which I don't like. We're showing heart and battling to the end, which I do like. This team has the potential to win a championship. We just need to find a way to click and play four quarters."

Last year, seven of the nine teams in Major League Lacrosse finished with 8-6 records. The Bayhawks missed the playoffs after losing several complicated tiebreaker scenarios. Kelly said the remarkable parity of the league is the result of every team being loaded with quality players.

"It says a lot about the league and where it's going. You look around at the amount of talent on every roster and it's incredible," Kelly said. "I think the league is ready to expand and support four more teams. No one can argue that we have the best players in the world playing every weekend in the U.S. That is very important and is the main reason why the MLL is on the verge of making a major leap forward."

Chesapeake has undergone a dramatic youth movement over the last two seasons after being caught with an aging roster. That transition was accelerated this season by a strong Collegiate Draft class that has produced six rookies that have made contributions.

"I believe in the general manager and the coaching staff. I think Dave Cottle has put together the deepest roster this franchise has ever seen and I know Brian Reese is using the best available players," Kelly said. "I love our team. I think we have some great young talent."

Kelly has reached a point in his ownership tenure where he is focused on big-picture issues involving the Bayhawks and Major League Lacrosse. The lifelong Annapolis resident has steadily increased his standing within the small fraternity of MLL owners, is deeply involved with developing a long-term strategy for the professional outdoor league and is 100 percent committed to building a stadium designed specifically for the Bayhawks.

"I believe my most important job as an owner at this point is to help ensure the long-term future of Major League Lacrosse," Kelly said. "MLL is at a stage when the product on the field is outgrowing the overall profile of the sport. We're really at a pivotal point and we need to come up with a cohesive marketing, branding and promotional philosophy."

ENHANCING THE MLL PROFILE

Television is a huge part of that equation and right now Major League Lacrosse is not affiliated with a mainstream national network. All MLL games are broadcast by the Lax Sports Network (LSN), which holds exclusive rights. As a result, the professional outdoor game is never seen on any of the typical cable television platforms found in most American homes.

"I think LSN is part of the solution, but it's not the whole solution. We definitely need a great television presence," Kelly said. "You need a full-blown media strategy and package. Right now, there are a lot of moving parts with MLL in terms of media rights and sponsors. It's not all clear-cut and the question is: How do you get this all wrapped up in a pretty bow so that everyone agrees to it?"

MLL owners are counting on the new commissioner to spearhead the development of new media partners. Dave Gross, the first and only MLL commissioner, announced his retirement prior to this season and his successor is slated to be named within the next month or so.

Chesapeake president Mark Burdett is a member of the search committee charged with hiring a new commissioner. Kelly said a short list of candidates has been identified and the process is nearing an end.

Kelly believes the fragmented nature of men's lacrosse in the United States is not good for any of the stakeholders. US Lacrosse oversees the national team and various development entities, college lacrosse is administered by the NCAA while the National Lacrosse League provides the indoor professional outlet.