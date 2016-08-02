Buddy Beardmore selected for IMLCA Hall of Fame

FORESTDALE, Ma. – Legendary University of Maryland men's lacrosse player and head coach, Bud Beardmore, has been selected as a member of the Intercollegiate Men's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IMLCA) 2016 Hall of Fame Class.

Beardmore, a lifelong Severna Park resident who passed away earlier this year, is joined by Henry Ciccarone Sr. (Johns Hopkins), Paul Doherty (Adelphi), Howdy Myers (Johns Hopkins, Hofstra), Renzie Lamb (Williams), Jerry Schmidt (Hobart, Navy, Princeton), Willie Scroggs (North Carolina) and Tony Seaman (C.W. Post, Penn, Johns Hopkins, Towson). Ciccarone, who is also deceased, was an Annapolis native.

Beardmore will join former Maryland coach Dick Edell, who was inducted into the IMLCA Hall of Fame in 2015 as part of the inaugural class.

"The IMLCA Hall of Fame quickly has become a wonderful reflection of the history of our great game," said J.B. Clarke, IMLCA president and head coach at Limestone College. "It is our collective honor as today's coaches to introduce the second class of inductees who enjoyed tremendous success at schools in all three NCAA Divisions as well as during the USILA championship years prior to the establishment of the NCAA championships."

Inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1980, the recently deceased Beardmore amassed a 90-26 record and won eight Atlantic Coast Conference championships at Maryland over the course of 11 seasons as head coach. During a remarkable span from 1971-1979, the Terps appeared in nine consecutive NCAA Final Fours. Additionally, the Terps amassed 76 all-america honors in Beardmore's 11 years at the helm.

The phrase, "Be The Best," began during Beadmore's tenure at Maryland and remains a motto for the Maryland men's lacrosse program to this day. The words are emblazoned throughout the Maryland locker room and on Maryland equipment as a reminder of the program's fundamental and historic pillars.

Beardmore attended Annapolis High School before attending prep school at the Severn School and later playing lacrosse at the University of Maryland. A three-time all-american during his playing days as a Terp from 1960-62, he set the school record for a midfielder with 108 points – a mark that was later broken by one of his own players: four-time first team all-american Frank Urso. Beardmore also coached the Maryland men's soccer team to a 5-3-5 record in 1974.

Beardmore began his collegiate coaching career at Hobart College in 1967, before leading Virginia in 1968 and 1969. His sons, Jim and Steve, both later played lacrosse for the Terps.

The inductees were selected by the IMLCA Hall of Fame Committee comprised of Tom Gill, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (chair), Fred Acee (retired), Jack Emmer (retired), Mike Murphy (Colgate), Don Zimmerman (retired), Dan Sheehan (LeMoyne), Tom Leanos (Drew).

The IMLCA Hall of Fame celebration will take place Dec. 9 at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel in conjunction with the IMLCA Annual Convention. Ticket and general information will be available in late August.

The inaugural inductees of the IMLCA Hall of Fame were: Fred Acee (Farmingdale and Air Force), Jim "Ace" Adams (Army, Penn and Virginia), Willis Bilderback (Navy), Dick Edell (Baltimore, Army and Maryland), Jack Emmer (Cortland, Washington & Lee and Army), Richard F Garber (Massachusetts), Richie Moran (Cornell), Robert (Bob) H. Scott (Johns Hopkins), Roy Simmons Jr. (Syracuse), Richard Speckmann (Nassau) and Dave Urick (Hobart and Georgetown).