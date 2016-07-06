Bayhawks' Walters recognized for two-game spurt

Midfielder Joe Walters has been named Major League Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week after putting forth a pair of spectacular performances in leading the Chesapeake Bayhawks to back-to-back wins.

Walters amassed 13 points as the Bayhawks went 2-0 in games held in the span of three days. The former University of Maryland All-American totaled three goals and three assists as Chesapeake went on the road to beat the Ohio Machine, 16-13, on Thursday night. The dynamic left-handed dodger, shooter and passer then scored three goals and dished off four assists to lead the Bayhawks to a 17-14 defeat of the first-place New York Lizards on Saturday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

"Joe had an awesome week and played a big part in two very important wins," Chesapeake Head Coach Brian Reese said. "Joe provides great leadership on the offensive end and has been extremely productive all season."

It was Walters who stopped a spirited New York rally in the fourth quarter on Saturday night, blasting a lefty crank shot into the top corner to give Chesapeake a four-goal lead late in the fourth quarter.

"That goal Joe scored down the stretch was huge. That really killed the momentum New York had built and gave us the breathing room we needed," Reese said.