Bayhawks trade away high-scoring attackman Westervelt

The Chesapeake Bayhawks continued a major restructuring of their roster on Tuesday by making four trades, most notable of which involved high-scoring attackman Drew Westervelt.

Chesapeake announced via its Twitter feed on Tuesday afternoon that Westervelt had been dealt to the New York Lizards for a second round selection in the 2017 MLL Collegiate Draft. The John Carroll High and UMBC product scored 109 goals in five seasons with the Bayhawks.

Westervelt, who did not dress for last week's game at Boston, was fourth on the team with 17 points (11 goals, 6 assists) this season.

"Drew Westervelt was a member of two championship teams so this was a very tough decision," Chesapeake president Dave Cottle said. "Drew is a great player and a terrific teammate and we did not take the idea of trading him lightly. We just felt the offer New York made was one we couldn't refuse."

Westervelt began his professional career with the Denver Outlaws and was a perennial All-Star while working alongside former college teammate Brendan Mundorf. Selected with the fourth overall pick of the 2007 Collegiate Draft, Westervelt scored 20 goals or more in four of five seasons with the Outlaws.

Chesapeake traded defenseman Joe Cinosky and midfielder Jeremy Sieverts to Denver to land Westervelt, who scored 22 goals and dished off 11 assists as part of the 2012 MLL championship squad. The rangy 6-foot-5, 205-pound Bel Air native had the best season of his pro career in 2013 with 36 goals and 12 assists as the Bayhawks claimed the Steinfeld Trophy for the second straight season.

"Trading Drew was very tough for me personally," Chesapeake head coach Brian Reese said in a statement. "I drafted Drew when I was general manager in Denver and have known him a long time. He is a quality individual and an elite goal-scorer in this league."

Reese was responsible for bringing Westervelt to the Bayhawks when he served as general manager in 2012. Now in his first year as the organization's head coach, Reese believes the Bayhawks can withstand the loss of Westervelt as the attack still features a pair of proven veterans in Brendan Mundorf and Matt Danowski, who rank second and third on the team in scoring with 25 and 22 points, respectively.

Chesapeake plays at the Ohio Machine on Thursday night and Reese said Matt Donovan will likely replace Westervelt on attack. Donovan, who was impressive as a rookie in 2015, has yet to play this season due to a shoulder injury.

"Matt showed a lot of promise last year and we are looking forward to getting him back in the lineup," Reese said when contacted on Tuesday night.

Chesapeake will have another attack option arriving soon as Jimmy Bitter was acquired from Ohio last week. The former North Carolina All-American, who cost the Bayhawks a third round pick in the 2018 Collegiate Draft and fourth round choice in the 2017 Supplemental Draft, scored 21 goals in just seven games as a rookie with the Machine.

"We have plenty of depth on attack. We have a lot of talented players, a lot of different options, at that position," Reese said.

Also on Tuesday, Chesapeake traded away defenseman Kyle Sweeney — sending him to the Charlotte Hounds for a first round pick in the 2017 MLL Supplemental Draft. Sweeney had played in all eight games this season, mostly on close defense. The former Georgetown University star ranks eighth in Major League Lacrosse history with 452 career ground balls.

Cottle said Sweeney was not due to dress for Thursday night's game at Ohio and cited depth on defense as a reason why Chesapeake could afford to deal the 13-year veteran. Jason Noble will likely replace Sweeney on close defense with C.J. Costabile, Callum Robinson and Mike Lowe sharing the long stick midfielder duties. Rowe, a recent graduate of Towson University, recently joined the Bayhawks after being taken in the Collegiate Waiver Draft.

"The Bayhawks are in the process of trying to get a little younger, a little quicker, a little faster," Cottle said.

Chesapeake made two other trades on Tuesday with one bringing Archbishop Spalding product Kevin Cooper back into the fold. Cooper, who began his professional career with the Bayhawks after being drafted out of Maryland in 2013, was acquired from the expansion Atlanta Blaze in exchange for a fifth round pick in the 2017 Collegiate Draft and rookie midfielder John Yozzo-Scaperrotta (Brown).

"We wanted to add another good dodging midfielder," Reese stated in a press release issued by the Bayhawks on Tuesday night. "Kevin is a big guy who can dodge left or right and has an outstanding outside shot. He's a tough matchup for a short stick."

The Bayhawks sent a second round selection in the 2017 Supplemental Draft to Rochester to get faceoff specialist Mike Poppleton, who was a second team All-American as a senior at Johns Hopkins in 2013. Poppleton, who previously played with the Florida Launch, has 254 faceoff wins and 85 ground balls in four seasons at the pro level.

"We want to put a championship team on the field this year. At the same time, we're trying to build for the future. It's a delicate balance between getting younger while also winning right away," Reese said. "We feel the moves that were made over the past week set up the Bayhawks to win this year while also stockpiling some draft picks to help us win down the road."