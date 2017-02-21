Bayhawks to play home game at Homewood Field in Baltimore

The Chesapeake Bayhawks are returning to their roots – at least for one game.

Chesapeake announced on Tuesday that it will play its second home game of the 2017 season at Homewood Field on the campus of Johns Hopkins University. The Bayhawks will bring professional lacrosse back to Baltimore on Friday, May 19 when they host the Atlanta Blaze.

When the franchise was founded in 2001 as the Baltimore Bayhawks, all home games were played at Homewood Field. After moving to Ravens Stadium in 2002, the Bayhawks returned to Homewood Field for the 2003 season.

"The first game in Bayhawks history was against the Lizards at Homewood," recalled current head coach Brian Reese, who played for the Bayhawks from 2001 through 2005. "I think it's a great opportunity to take our game to a different area. Obviously, Baltimore is passionate about lacrosse and Homewood Field is one of the most historic venues in the sport."

This marks the first major decision made by Mark Burdett since he was named president of the Chesapeake Bayhawks in late January. The former Baltimore Ravens executive believes playing a game in Baltimore will attract lacrosse fans that have not been attending Bayhawks games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

"Let me start off by stating emphatically that we love Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. It is a great venue that has served us very well. We certainly appreciate everything the Naval Academy Athletic Association does for us," Burdett said.

"However, in soliciting sponsorship and group sales opportunities, we found there was some pushback on people making the trek to Annapolis. I think it's more in their minds than the miles they have to travel, but nonetheless that has been an issue."

Burdett believes there are potential Major League Lacrosse fans in Baltimore County, Harford County and Cecil County that would be more willing to make the trip to Homewood Field.

"We are hoping to expose our product to a significant number of lacrosse fans who won't come to Annapolis to see the team play," Burdett said. "By doing that, we have a chance to expand our fan base, our sponsor base and grow our whole influence."

Chesapeake general manager Dave Cottle initially broached the idea to Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse coach Dave Pietramala, who subsequently presented it to first-year athletic director Alanna Shanahan and other university officials.

"Johns Hopkins has been a great partner, very accommodating and very helpful," Burdett said. "If it meant a massive amount of work to go up there, we wouldn't do it. Hopkins has made things very easy. Everything fell into place and we felt like we should give it a shot to take our show on the road and see how it works out."

Burdett, Cottle and Chesapeake owner Brendan Kelly chose the Friday, May 19 date because it is part of Preakness weekend in Baltimore. The Bayhawks are hopeful of providing visitors coming to Baltimore for the Preakness with another sports entertainment option.

"We are thinking that with so many people in town we could garner some of that audience and gain some exposure as well," said Burdett, adding that he's hopeful Bayhawks season ticket holders will be excited about attending a game at Homewood Field.

Chesapeake opens the season on Saturday, April 22 against the New York Lizards at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Burdett said the Bayhawks are committed to serving the entire mid-Atlantic region and is exploring the possibility of playing a home game at Maryland Stadium in College Park in 2018. Burdett acknowledged he's engaged in preliminary discussions with University of Maryland athletic officials to make that happen.

Tuesday's press release also reiterated the Chesapeake organization's desire to build the first stadium designed and dedicated for professional lacrosse. Kelly, an Annapolis native, has established the Chesapeake Sports and Entertainment Group to work with state of Maryland to move the project forward.

"We are in the preliminary stages of putting together a public-private initiative to explore and ultimately develop a stadium site," said Burdett, adding that Chesapeake officials are hopeful of finding an Anne Arundel County location.