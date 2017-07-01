Chesapeake draft class making an immediate impact

There was a sequence during a recent game that brought a smile to the face of Chesapeake Bayhawks head coach Brian Reese.

Ben Williams won a faceoff and raced into the offensive zone before flipping a backhanded pass to Josh Byrne, who immediately delivered a behind-the-back pass to fellow attackman Colin Heacock.

Heacock, who had cut from behind the cage, dropped down and scored off an underhanded shot from the doorstep. It was an impressive display of quick passing and slick stick skills that went rookie to rookie to rookie.

"That was a beautiful play and it was neat to see the three rookies working together to make it happen," Reese said.

Chesapeake is receiving significant contributions from its rookie class, which might be the finest in recent franchise history. Williams has taken over as the primary faceoff specialist while Byrne and Heacock are now starting on attack. Jake Froccaro is running on the first midfield while Chris Fennell has been starting on close defense. Isaiah Davis-Allen has quickly become a crucial member of the short stick defensive midfield unit.

Reese was asked if the immediate impact of the rookies is a case of Chesapeake having holes to fill or simply hitting on a bunch of its 2017 Major League Lacrosse Collegiate Draft picks.

"Both to be honest. We had some need positions, but in other cases guys came in and played really well and we had to put them in the lineup," Reese said. "I didn't think we needed a left-handed attackman, but Byrne has shown that he is special."

Byrne, the team's third-round pick out of Hofstra, burst onto the scene by scoring seven goals in his professional debut against Rochester on June 10. The strictly left-handed Canadian now has 11 goals through three games.

"Josh possesses off-the-charts stickwork. He's a very slick shooter and passer," Reese said. "Obviously, Josh has shown he's a great finisher, but he is not one-dimensional. He plays well off-ball and works hard riding."

Heacock, the Maryland product the Bayhawks landed in the second round with the 11th overall selection, has given the Bayhawks a big, strong dodger on attack. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Boys' Latin graduate has produced three points in two appearances.

"Colin adds a different dimension with his size and athleticism," Reese said. "He's a very smart player who knows how to fit into a system. We want Colin to be more aggressive going to the goal."

Froccaro, the team's first-round draft choice out of Villanova, has come alive and notched a hat trick in each of the last two games. The second team All-American in 2017 has shown he can shoot the lights out.

"Jake is an absolutely phenomenal shooter with both hands," Reese said. "If Jake gets time and space, he is usually going to finish. He has a very hard, accurate shot."

For many years, the Bayhawks were a veteran-laden squad and had very few openings for rookies to even dress for games. Reese and general manager Dave Cottle knew Chesapeake needed to get younger and had targeted 2017 as the year to revamp the roster.

"For years, we didn't have many draft picks. We went the route of trading them for veterans," Cottle said. "We had to change that plan in order to rebuild a bit. This was one of the strongest, deepest draft classes that I have seen so this was a great opportunity to get younger. I also think we got bigger, stronger and faster."

In a reversal of past history, Chesapeake traded veterans for draft picks with attackman Drew Westervelt bringing the second-round selection that turned into Heacock and short stick defensive midfielder Jeff Reynolds landing the third-round choice that became Byrne.

"When you have good picks, you should get good players," Cottle said. "We did our homework and managed to put together a very talented draft class. I think these rookies have proven they are good enough to play."

Cottle traded down in the first round to pick up an additional second-round pick and used it to take long stick midfielder Matt Rees out of Navy. Davis-Allen, a two-time first team All-American at Maryland, was the team's third pick in the second round.

Davis-Allen, who has added speed and athleticism to the short stick defensive unit, scooped five ground balls and played well in all phases during last Saturday's loss to Ohio.

"Isaiah has been awesome. He's got tremendous character and gives great effort," Reese said. "Isaiah had one of the best games I've seen from a shorty last weekend. He's very good at working the wing on faceoffs, plays real solid defense and is an asset in the clearing game."

Davis-Allen, who has played in three games, admits the adjustment from Division I to Major League Lacrosse is significant.

"Obviously, the big difference is that the players are all bigger, faster and stronger. It's a lot more free-wheeling style of play and guys are slinging the ball around really fast," he said. "Every player on the field was the best at their college so it's like playing in an All-Star game."

Chesapeake was getting crushed on faceoffs until Williams showed up and stabilized the situation. The fifth-round pick out of Syracuse has been a revelation, winning 71 of 130 draws (55 percent) through four games.

"Ben has given the team a big lift. He's competed very hard in every game," Reese said. "I really like how hard Ben works on every faceoff. If he doesn't win the ball outright, he turns it into a scrap and gives our wing players a chance to get involved."

Cottle is calling Fennell, a sixth-round selection out of Navy, the "steal of the draft." The three-time Patriot League Defender of the Year has taken over the starting spot created when Joe Cinosky went down with a season-ending injury.

"Chris has been a very pleasant surprise. He has proven he can compete at this level," Reese said. "Chris has excellent size, speed and quickness. He is a very good in one-on-one coverage."

Fennell has already found himself defending such standouts as Rochester's Ned Crotty and Charlotte's Joey Sankey, two attackmen that could not be any different in terms of style. Last weekend at Ohio, the Naval Academy graduate found himself chasing around fellow rookie Connor Cannizzaro, the three-time All-American out of Denver who was the fifth overall pick in the MLL Collegiate Draft.