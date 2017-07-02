Lyle Thompson's debut worth the wait for Bayhawks

Rochester was the last team Chesapeake wanted to see on a night it desperately needed a victory to stay in contention for a spot in the Major League Lacrosse playoffs. The Rattlers have been a major thorn in the side of the Bayhawks, winning seven straight meetings between the teams dating back to 2013.

Early on, it appeared that hex would continue as Rochester raced to a 5-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game. However, Chesapeake responded with seven straight goals to take the lead with just under seven minutes left in the first half and never trailed the rest of the way.

Attackman Lyle Thompson made his home debut by scoring five goals and assisting two others as the Bayhawks beat the Rattlers, 19-9, on Sunday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

"Unbelievable! What a performance! Some of those shots were like 'Holy crap, how did he get that in?' Lyle is really fun to watch," Chesapeake head coach Brian Reese said.

Thompson, who joined the Bayhawks last weekend after leading the Georgia Swarm to the National Lacrosse League championship, wowed the fans with his stick-handling artistry and accurate shooting.

Thompson left the stadium immediately in order to make a flight and was unavailable to the media. Chesapeake attackman Nate Lewnes, who played against Thompson while at UMBC, said it's much better to have the two-time Tewaaraton Award winner on his side.

"Lyle's vision and lacrosse IQ are off the charts. It's amazing to see Lyle at his best and that's definitely what he was tonight," said Lewnes, a St. Mary's High graduate who scored an extra-man goal in the win.

Veteran two-way midfielder Matt Abbott totaled six points on four goals and two assists for Chesapeake (4-5), which snapped a four-game losing streak. Rookie attackman Josh Byrne scored two goals and dished off three assists for the Bayhawks, who outscored the Rattlers 19-4 over the final 50 minutes of the contest.

"We finally put it all together for the first time this season," Reese said. "It's not a one-goal game, which is kind of a weird feeling. It's nice watching the last four minutes knowing you are going to win the game. I think the players can see the talent and potential that this team has."

Rookie midfielder Jake Froccaro scored a 2-point goal and added three assists for Chesapeake, which moved into a tie for fifth place in Major League Lacrosse with Rochester (4-5). The Bayhawks now hold the tiebreaker over the Rattlers, which could prove crucial in the battle for a berth in the playoffs.

"I think it's our best game since I've been on the team. It was just nice to get a win under our belt," Froccaro said. "We have a bad habit of starting off slow so we have to fix that, but we battled back and pretty much dominated the rest of the game. We were moving the ball nice on offense and the defense really came together."

Thompson sparked the comeback, scoring three goals during the crucial 7-0 run in the first half. The former Albany All-American finished a fastbreak with a crank shot, used an outstanding individual move to beat his defender for an unassisted tally then fired in a 5-yard shot from out front off a nifty behind-the-back pass by Byrne.

The Rattlers battled back to tie the score at nine before Thompson scored off a sidearm shot from the left wing to start a 9-0 run that put the game away. Froccaro fired in his 2-pointer and dished off two assists during the decisive run, which gave Chesapeake a commanding 10-goal lead.

Chesapeake split halves with the goalies, neither of whom got much work. Niko Amato started and made five saves in the first half before giving way to Brian Phipps, who only needed to stop one shot in limiting the Rattlers to two goals in the second half.

"Our defense played phenomenal. We went in with a good game-plan and our guys executed it perfectly," said Phipps, an Annapolis resident who saw just four shots in the second half. "We were aggressive going after people and mixed up a few things to confuse the offense. Just a really, really great effort."

Attackman Jordan MacIntosh totaled three goals and an assist to lead Rochester, which committed 29 turnovers.

BAYHAWKS BITS: Chesapeake has signed former Navy faceoff specialist Brady Dove. The Kent Island High graduate, who holds the Patriot League record with 637 career faceoff wins, practiced with the Bayhawks for the first time on Saturday… Governor Larry Hogan attended the game as the guest of owner Brendan Kelly. Hogan watched from Kelly's on-field box… Lewnes was active for the first time since June 2. The Annapolis resident and St. Mary's High product remained the team's second-leading scorer despite sitting out three games and now has 16 points after scoring an extra-man goal… Midfielder Ryan Tucker (Gilman), long stick midfielder Matt Rees (Navy, Boys' Latin), attackman Shawn Evans, defensive midfielder John Maloney and attackman Nick Aponte were the game-time scratches… Chesapeake traded midfielder Kevin Cooper (Archbishop Spalding) to the Charlotte Hounds for a third-round pick in the 2018 Collegiate Draft… The Bayhawks waived attackman Jay Carlson (Maryland, St. Paul's) on June 22 and attackman Garrett Thul (Army West Point) on June 27.