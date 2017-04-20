Kelly remains bullish about Bayhawks, MLL

Brendan Kelly bought the Bayhawks in 2010 because he wanted to bring one of the original Major League Lacrosse franchises to his hometown of Annapolis. He was also intrigued about the prospects for outdoor professional lacrosse.

Since becoming an owner, Kelly has learned first-hand how hard it is to turn a profit in a fledgling pro sport while discovering the challenges facing Major League Lacrosse as it attempts to establish a foothold within a competitive market.

Kelly readily admits he's lost millions of dollars since embarking on this venture, even though the Chesapeake Bayhawks rank among the most successful franchises in terms of ticket sales and sponsorship support.

However, seven years later, Kelly remains as enthusiastic about Major League Lacrosse as the day he purchased a stake in the sport. In fact, the lifelong Annapolis resident is doubling down on his commitment — spending even more to make sure the Bayhawks are well-positioned to take advantage of the surge in interest he is certain is coming to professional outdoor lacrosse.

"I honestly believe Major League Lacrosse is getting ready to explode," Kelly said. "I sort of compare our situation to the National Football League in the 1960s, just before it soared in national popularity."

Kelly, a highly successful business owner, remembers attending his first Major League Lacrosse owners meeting and not being overly impressed.

"I looked around and there wasn't a lot of professionalism in the room," Kelly recalled. "I think things have changed dramatically on that front. Major League Lacrosse has a come a long way during the time I've been involved. I certainly did not think we would be where we are now seven years ago."

Kelly realized the Chesapeake franchise was at a major crossroads this offseason. In January, he made a bold move by hiring former Baltimore Ravens executive Mark Burdett as team president. Burdett, who spent 12 years as vice president of sales and development for the Ravens, has already made a major impact.

"Mark Burdett brings a level of professionalism that Major League Lacrosse has never seen," Kelly said. "Mark's experience with a top-flight NFL franchise is invaluable and he also has great knowledge of the media industry, which is going to be crucial to the growth of this league going forward."

Burdett, who served as president and general manager of CBS Channel 9 (WUSA) in Washington from 2012-2016, has spent the past four months implementing strategies geared toward improving the organization. He hired Keith Weldon, another former Ravens executive, as vice president of business ventures. Together, Burdett and Weldon have sought to increase Chesapeake's revenue streams.

"We are up in terms of ticket sales, suite sales and sponsor revenue over the previous two seasons so we are trending in the right direction," Burdett said this week.

Major League Lacrosse, which was founded in 2001 by fitness guru Jake Steinfeld and sports equipment entrepreneur David Morrow, is at a critical juncture in its relatively young history. David Gross, the only commissioner in MLL history, has announced he will step down following the 2017 season.

"This league has unlimited potential. We just need to get all the owners and all the league officials on the same page strategically," Burdett said. "I would term selection of the next commissioner as critical to the future of the league, and I sense great consensus among the owners to ensuring they get this one right."

Kelly had already determined that Chesapeake needed its own stadium in order to succeed financially. Burdett seconded that assessment when he came on board and the organization recently announced it is seeking to build a $40 million, 10,000-seat stadium on the grounds of the former Crownsville Hospital Center.

Kelly founded the Chesapeake Sports and Entertainment Group to serve as developer of the project, which would entail a three-story building comprised of five locker rooms on the ground floor, a multiuse event facility on the second floor and office space on the third floor.

Since moving to Annapolis, the Bayhawks have rented Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. That is a losing proposition, Kelly said, because the Naval Academy Athletic Association received the majority of parking and concession sales.

"We have to find a permanent home. We're operating in the red because we have to rent a stadium and therefore don't control the usual revenue streams that come from hosting a game," Kelly said. "I think the next step for Major League Lacrosse is for teams to have their own stadiums."

While there are numerous obstacles to overcome, Kelly is highly confident the Crownsville proposal will come to fruition. He has engaged in productive talks with the Maryland Stadium Authority and has received support from numerous politicians, including Governor Larry Hogan.

Kelly has threatened to move the Bayhawks to northern Virginia if the stadium project does not happen.

"We would prefer to be in Maryland, but we would certainly look at northern Virginia and perhaps some other locales. We will explore all options in order to be succcesful," he said.

Chesapeake captured the MLL championship twice in the initial three years of Kelly's ownership. However, the Bayhawks failed to qualify for the playoffs the past three seasons. Dave Cottle, who was head coach when Chesapeake secured the fifth title in franchise history in 2012, relinquished the title of president when Burdett was hired in order to focus on duties as general manager.

Cottle pulled off a blockbuster trade during the offseason, acquiring dynamic attackman Lyle Thompson from the Florida Launch. Thompson, a two-time winner of the Tewaaraton Trophy as the top player in Division I while at Albany, is an exciting player who is sure to draw fans.

Thompson joins another former Tewaaraton Trophy winner in midfielder Myles Jones, whom the Bayhawks landed in a trade with the Atlanta Blaze midway through last season. Jones proved an outstanding addition, scoring 15 goals in just seven games with the Bayhawks.