Bayhawks must survive early-season absences

A key to success in Major League Lacrosse is surviving the early portion of the season when various conflicts prevent players from participating in games.

The Chesapeake Bayhawks will certainly need to navigate that landscape as several members of the 2017 roster have other commitments that could cause conflicts.

Some players are still involved with the National Lacrosse League, the indoor professional outlet that has two regular season weekends remaining. Chesapeake has three prominent members of its roster playing box lacrosse.

Most notable is newly-acquired attackman Lyle Thompson, who is expected to be the offensive playmaker for the Bayhawks this season. Thompson is the leading scorer for the Georgia Swarm, which holds first place in the East Division with an 11-4 record.

Thompson, who ranks third in the NLL in scoring with 98 points on 38 goals and 60 assists, will not be available to Chesapeake until the Swarm are eliminated from the playoffs. If the Swarm advances to the NLL finals, Thompson would wind up missing three Bayhawks games.

Head coach Brian Reese is excited about another NLL veteran that Chesapeake acquired during the off-season. Shawn Evans, a forward for the New England Black Wolves, is a two-time Most Valuable Player and four-time All-Pro in the indoor league.

Evans, who played collegiately at Bellarmine, could prove quite an addition to the Chesapeake attack when he joins the club. The Peterborough, Ontario native has never played Major League Lacrosse, but seems eager to give it a try.

Defenseman Jason Noble, who holds the title of assistant captain for the Swarm, is the other Bayhawks player in the National Lacrosse League. Noble has been a consistent starter as either a close defenseman or long stick midfielder during his four seasons with Chesapeake.

Chesapeake has two other key players that work full-time as Division I college coaches. Attackman-midfielder Matt Danowski is an assistant for his father at Duke while starting close defenseman Jesse Bernhardt is an assistant at Rutgers.

Rutgers plays at Penn State on Sunday night (7:30 p.m.) so Bernhardt should be available to the Bayhawks for Saturday night's opener against the New York Lizards at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Duke plays at Marquette on Saturday afternoon (1 p.m.) and Reese was unsure whether Danowski would be able to fly to Baltimore in time to suit up for Chesapeake.

Injuries are another factor for Chesapeake, which will be without starting close defenseman Michael Evans on Saturday night. Evans underwent off-season back surgery and is still recovering. The former South River High and Johns Hopkins University standout is hoping to be available for the team's second game on May 19 against the Atlanta Blaze.

Meanwhile, the status of high-scoring attackman Brendan Mundorf was unclear going into Saturday's season opener. Mundorf was listed as Did Not Report (DNR) on the Major League Lacrosse transactions report. That means a player has signed a contract but did not physically report for the first scheduled team practice.

Mundorf, an Ellicott City native who starred at UMBC, led Chesapeake with 42 goals last season. The 11-year veteran has battled a variety of injury problems in recent years, playing in only eight games in 2014 then sitting out the entire 2015 season after undergoing knee surgery.

NOTABLE NEWCOMERS: While Thompson will not be playing, Chesapeake fans will get their first glimpse of several other players picked up during the off-season.

Among those newcomers expected to make an immediate impact are attackman Nate Lewnes, midfielder Ryan Tucker and defenseman Will Koshansky.

Lewnes was impressive during training camp and could start the season opener, according to Reese. The Annapolis native is a Major League Lacrosse rookie after electing not to play last season.

Lewnes enjoyed an outstanding career at UMBC, where he finished fifth on the school's career chart with 119 goals scored. The left-handed shooter tied a UMBC record by scoring 10 goals against Albany in the final game of his collegiate career.

Chesapeake acquired the rights to Lewnes through the MLL Player Pool, but he did not dress for a single game. The St. Mary's High graduate accepted a job as a sales and marketing representative for Milwaukee Power Tools and was living in Arlington, Virginia last summer.

"I had just started my job and felt like I needed to focus on that," said Lewnes, adding that his schedule made it difficult to attend practices.

General manager Dave Cottle selected Lewnes in the 2017 Supplemental Draft and it appears that move is going to pay off. Lewnes has moved back to the Annapolis area and was anxious to resume his lacrosse career.

"When I found out the Bayhawks had picked me up, I thought that was awesome," Lewnes said. "I started working out and getting back into playing shape."

Reese said Lewnes stood out in practice with his ability to put the ball in the back of the net. Now there is a good chance the 5-foot-9, 180-pounder will take over the left-handed attack slot previously filled by Mundorf.

"Lewnes came into camp in great shape and has been shooting really well. He has a great shot and is capble of finishing in different ways," Reese said.

After a year-long layoff from playing in competitive games, Lewnes knows there will be an adjustment to playing MLL.

"The professional game is a lot faster. Everyone is so athletic and talented," he said. "It's a matter of playing smart and taking advantage of the opportunities you're presented. My plan is to hustle like crazy and, hopefully, make things happen through hard work."

Tucker is a valuable addition to the midfield unit and will probably run on the first line with Myles Jones and Matt Abbott for the opener. The Gilman School and University of Virginia graduate was obtained from Atlanta for a third-round draft choice. This will be the third year of professional lacrosse for the Towson native, who scored 11 goals and dished off 12 assists in 2016.