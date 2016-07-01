New-look Bayhawks return home to take on first-place Lizards

Even the most diehard Chesapeake Bayhawks fan will need a program to identify all the players during Saturday night's home game against the first-place New York Lizards.

After all, the Bayhawks will look dramatically different than they did during the last contest at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Since suffering a disappointing 10-goal loss to the Rochester Rattlers on June 11, Chesapeake has undergone a major roster makeover. President Dave Cottle and head coach Brian Reese pulled the trigger on eight trades, beginning with the blockbuster deal that brought rookie midfielder Myles Jones to Annapolis.

Chesapeake was extremely active on Tuesday leading up to the Major League Lacrosse trade deadline, making four deals. The Bayhawks traded away a pair of veteran starters in attackman Drew Westervelt and defenseman Kyle Sweeney, receiving future draft picks in exchange.

"We want to put a championship team on the field this year. At the same time, we're trying to build for the future. It's a delicate balance between getting younger while also winning right away," Reese said. "We feel the moves that were made over the past week set up the Bayhawks to win this year while also stockpiling some draft picks to help us win down the road."

Jones has already made a positive impact since joining the Bayhawks, scoring three goals and dishing off four assists in two games. The former Duke All-American, a two-time winner of the McLaughlin Award as the best midfielder in Division I, has provided the downhill dodging threat the team was lacking.

"Myles has been terrific. He's done everything we asked and been exactly what we were looking for," Reese said. "Myles has scored goals that no one else can, just running right through defenders or shooting with guys draped all over him."

Reese said other members of the offense have already noticed how Jones can create for others by dodging hard down the alleys. In Thursday night's victory at Ohio, Jones drove left and drew a quick slide. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder recognized the double-team and moved the ball, setting up a wide-open shot for fellow midfielder Joe Walters on the opposite side.

"I think the biggest thing Myles brings to the table is the ability to draw slides. He's an imposing presence and forces defenses to rotate," Reese said. "He's a very unselfish player and always makes the right pass. He gets a lot of hockey assists."

Chesapeake management was willing to part with Westervelt because it knew Matt Donovan was coming off injured reserve. Donovan, a second-year professional out of Cornell, had proven himself to Cottle and Reese last season.

Donovan, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury, made his first appearance of the season on Thursday night and scored three goals.

"It was great to have Matt Donovan back on the field. He's a guy we were counting on this season and he's been missed," Reese said. "Matt is very adept at working behind the net and is an excellent feeder. He's the perfect complement to the players we have."

Chesapeake will have another option on attack following the All-Star break when Jimmy Bitter returns from an ankle injury. Bitter was acquired from Ohio last week for a pair of future draft picks. The former North Carolina standout scored 21 goals as a rookie with the Machine.

"Jimmy Bitter is a versatile player we could possibly run out of the box to create matchup problems," Reese said.

Offensive midfielder Kevin Cooper, landed in a trade with Atlanta on Tuesday, was in the Chesapeake lineup on Thursday night. Mike Poppleton, a faceoff specialist acquired from Rochester on Tuesday, did not dress.

"We needed to add some depth at the faceoff position," said Reese, noting that specialist Charlie Raffa has been out since the second game of the season with a broken foot.

Sweeney had started every game on close defense this season so his departure led to some reshuffling. Jason Noble and Callum Robinson started alongside perennial All-Star Michael Evans on close defense versus Ohio. Jesse Bernhardt bumped up to long stick midfield in order to cover Machine leading scorer Tom Schreiber.

Bernhardt seemed very comfortable in that role – gobbling up five ground balls, routinely clearing the ball and getting an assist in transition. Michael Lowe, a recent graduate of Towson University, has seen action in two straight games since being taken in the Collegiate Waiver Draft.

"Long stick midfielder is Jesse's natural position. Jesse, Jason and Mike Lowe are all versatile enough to play either up top or down low depending on matchups," Reese said.

Chesapeake owner Brendan Kelly applauded the myriad moves his management team made over the last two weeks. Kelly, an Annapolis native who purchased the franchise six years ago, conducts regular strategy meetings with Cottle and Reese, but leaves personnel decisions in their hands.

"Brian Reese is our head coach and we have complete confidence in his leadership," Kelly said. "We support Brian 100 percent and will do whatever necessary to field a team that plays the style of lacrosse he likes."

Cottle, who retired as head coach following the 2015 campaign in order to focus on his duties as president and general manager, is charged with executing the transactions designed to benefit the Bayhawks now and down the road.

"I think Dave Cottle has done a masterful job of managing the personnel and putting together a competitive roster while at the same time keeping an eye on the future," Kelly said.

Chesapeake received a second round selection in the 2017 MLL Collegiate Draft from the New York Lizards for Westervelt. The Bayhawks got a first round pick in the 2017 Supplemental Draft from Charlotte for Sweeney. One week earlier, Cottle traded veteran short stick defensive midfielder Jeff Reynolds to Florida for a third round choice in the 2017 Collegiate Draft.

Kelly pointed out that free agency becomes apart of Major League Lacrosse following this season. For the first time in league history, players with five years or more of tenure are eligible to sign with any team.

"We just traded a number of players who were going to become free agents," Kelly pointed out. "A guy like Drew Westervelt could re-sign with the Bayhawks during the offseason if he wants."