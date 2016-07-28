Lizards move past Bayhawks

The New York Lizards moved past the visiting Chesapeake Bayhawks into first place in Major League Lacrosse with an 18-12 victory on Thursday night.

The Lizards improved to 8-4 to move percentage points ahead of the Bayhawks, who dropped to 8-5.

Paul Rabil had six goals and two assists to pace the Lizards. Joe Walters led the Bayhawks with two goals and three assists and Brendan Mundorf added three goals and an assist.

The Lizards, who lost 17-14 to the Bayhawks earlier this season, built a 7-4 lead after the first quarter. After Walters opened the scoring for the Bayhawks, New York scored the next six points, including a 2-point goal from Rabil during the stretch. Rob Pannell had two goals and an assist for New York in the quarter.

After scoring three of the last four goals of the first quarter, the Bayhawks surged to an 8-7 lead with four unanswered goals to start the second quarter. Former teammate Drew Westervelt ended the Chesapeake run with a goal to even the score and Pannell and Rabil scored again to fuel another run as the Lizards surged to a 12-8 edge at halftime.

Pannell and Rabil were at it again in the third quarter, scoring the first two goals to push the Lizards' lead to 14-8. New York pushed the least to 17-9 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bayhawks conclude the regular season on Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., at the Charlotte Hounds. Seven teams were still in contention for the four MLL playoff slots heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.