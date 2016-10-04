Bayhawks announce 23-man protected list

Numerous proven veterans along with several promising young players comprise the 23-man protected roster announced by the Chesapeake Bayhawks on Monday morning.

Past All-Star selections such as goalkeeper Brian Phipps, defensemen Michael Evans and Jesse Bernhardt, midfielder Matt Abbott as well as attackmen Matt Danowski and Brendan Mundorf head the list of returning starters the team protected.

Other multi-year members of the Bayhawks named to the list include attackman Matt Donovan, defenseman C.J. Costabile, defenseman Jason Noble, faceoff specialist Charlie Raffa and goalie Niko Amato.

Midfielder Myles Jones, who enjoyed a phenomenal rookie season for the Bayhawks, highlights a list of talented young players placed on the proteced list. Defenseman Michael Lowe and midfielder John Maloney were two other rookies who impressed the coaching staff enough in 2016 to warrant being protected.

"We have develped a roster with considerable depth so this process is very difficult because you have to release some very good players," Chesapeake head coach Brian Reese said. "It is never an easy decision to make those tough calls. That being said, I think we have a very talented 23-man roster. I really like the core of our team going into next year.

Major League Lacrosse set Oct. 3 as deadline for each team to announce its 23-man protected roster. Primary purpose of doing so is to determine the player pool for the MLL Supplemental Draft, which will be held in early January.

"It's a chance for players to get picked up by other teams and possibly imrpove their situations," Reese explained.

While Chesapeake was forced to waive many promising players, Reese pointed out that many will be recovered through the Supplemental Draft. "We'll probably get a lot of the guys we really like back. We definitely plan to select several of them during that Supplemental process," he said.

Dave Cottle, president and general manager of the Bayhawks, said many of the decisions were based on need while others were made with consideration to the talent available in the 2017 MLL Collegiate Draft.

Chesapeake protected seven defensemen, due in part to the fact Bernhardt is a collegiate coach and Jason Noble plays professionally indoors with the National Lacrosse League. Additionally, defensemen will be at a premium for the Collegiate Draft, which looks well-stocked with top-notch attackmen and midfielders.

"It's always difficult because you are trying to keep the core of your team together, but have so many guys on the overall roster that you like," Cottle said. "There is some strategy to this and just because you waive a player it does not mean you don't like them. A big part of this involves communicating with your players to let them know you want them back and will try to get them in the Supplemental Draft."

Chesapeake protected a defenseman that it picked in the 2016 Collegiate Draft, but never had available last season. Michael Howard, a long stick midfielder from the University of Virginia, was granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA and thus will not turn professional until after the 2017 campaign.

"We think Mike Howard is a really good player and we wanted to protect him so we didn't waste a draft pick," Reese said of the 2016 All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection.

Perhaps the most notable name on the list of players waived by Chesapeake was Dan Burns, a short stick midfielder who has been with the franchise since 2013. Burns was a member of the United States National Team in 2015 and was a perennial All-Star.

"Danny battled through injuries last season and is leaning toward retiring," Cottle said. "We talked with Danny and he basically told us not to protect him because he is probably going to retire."

Faceoff specialist Anthony Kelly is in a similar situation as he is also unsure whether he will continue to play Major League Lacrosse in 2017.

Among the players waived that Chesapeake management would like to recover through the Supplemental Draft are defenseman Callum Robinson, faceoff specialist Mike Poppleton along with midfielders John Austin and Tyler German, all of whom saw significant action in 2016.

Chesapeake Bayhawks 23-Man Roster

ATTACK (5)

Jimmy Bitter; Jay Carlson; Matt Danowski; Matt Donovan; Brendan Mundorf

MIDFIELD (8)

Matt Abbott; Matt Bertrams; Kevin Cooper; Mark Glicini; Myles Jones; John Maloney; Dom Sebastiani; Ryan Tucker

DEFENSE (7)

Jesse Bernhardt; CJ Costabile; Michael Evans; Michael Howard; Michael Lowe; Jason Noble; Dana Wilber

GOALIE (2)

Niko Amato; Brian Phipps

FACEOFF SPECIALIST (1)

Charlie Raffa