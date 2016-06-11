Rattlers befuddle Bayhawks

No team in Major League Lacrosse has bedeviled the Chesapeake Bayhawks more than the Rochester Rattlers.

The Rattlers have now won six straight meetings between the teams, a real oddity in the relatively balanced professional outdoor league.

Midfielder Jesse King scored six goals and assisted another as Rochester controlled play pretty much from start to finish in beating Chesapeake 18-8 before an announced 4,013 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Goalkeeper John Galloway anchored a strong defensive effort with 14 saves as the Rattlers swept the home-and-home series with the Bayhawks for the third straight season.

Attackman Ty Thompson totaled three goals and three assists for Rochester (3-3), which earned its first road win. Long-stick midfielder John LoCascio contributed a goal and two assists for the Rattlers, who outshot the Bayhawks 58-37 and won the ground ball battle 48-25.

Attackman Brendan Mundorf scored three goals for Chesapeake (4-3), which has not won two straight since starting the season 2-0. Goalie Brian Phipps registered 14 saves for the Bayhawks, who were outscored 8-0 in the fourth quarter.

“We didn’t compete the way we needed to. It’s flat-out embarrassing. I wasn’t happy with the effort we gave, especially in the fourth quarter,” Chesapeake coach Brian Reese said. “We were down and it seems like we were ready to fold the tents and be done with it. I wish we had fought more and continued competing, but we didn’t.”

Midfielder Matt Mackrides, who was held scoreless, was asked if it was tough to hear the head coach question the team’s competitive spirit.

“It’s not hard to hear when he’s right. We all have to take a look in the mirror tonight and think about how we handled the end of the game. As an athlete, there’s no reason not to hustle and battle. We preach coming out and giving energy and we definitely didn’t do enough of that at the end. For some reason, the wind left our sails and we have to figure out a way to not let that happen.

King scored five goals two weekends ago when Rochester beat Chesapeake 18-14 in New York.

“(King) seems to score well against us. I think he’s got 13 goals on the year and 11 of them are against us. We haven’t figured out a way to stop him,” Reese said.

Mundorf finished a fastbreak with an overhand crank shot to give Chesapeake a 5-4 lead at the 7:58 mark of the second quarter. Rochester responded with a 4-0 run to close the first half and never trailed thereafter.

By far the most demoralizing goal came with 1:17 to go in the second quarter when close defenseman Mike Manley walked right through the entire Chesapeake defense for a man-down goal. Galloway had jump-started the transition opportunity by making a superb save on the power play then tossing an outstanding outlet pass to Manley.

Trailing 9-5 early in the third period, Chesapeake showed signs of life by scoring three straight goals to cut the deficit to one. A highlight-reel goal by Mundorf keyed the run as the left-hander beat his man from the wing and fired the ball into the net while airborne after being pushed from behind.

King halted the rally by scoring with 2:56 to go and Rochester then blew the game open by scoring three goals in the opening three minutes of the fourth quarter. Thompson got an assist with a beautiful behind-the-back pass and scored unassisted by spinning and dodging past multiple defenders as the Rattlers put on a show in the final frame.

Phipps, an Annapolis native and Severn School product, was asked what happened during the decisive final 15 minutes.

“I just think they won some matchups. We slid and they have Canadians that caught everything inside and finished really well,” he said. “We have to tighten up defensively and do a better job of getting the ball to our offense.”

Chesapeake has a bye next weekend before traveling to Boston on June 23.

We watch film, we reevaluate and make adjustments then get ready for Boston in two weeks,” Phipps said.

BAYHAWKS BITS: Long-stick midfielder C.J. Costabile and short stick midfielder Jeff Reynolds were the most notable scratches for Chesapeake. Midfielders Nick Ossello, Matt Bertrams and Mark DiFrangia along with attackman Alex Love were also inactive… The Bayhawks wore pink chin straps on their helmets in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Night. Play was stopped for several minutes late in the third quarter while Phipps got his chin strap replaced on the sidelines… Chesapeake waived midfielder Erik Adamson. The University of Denver product appeared in one game for the Bayhawks.