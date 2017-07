Chesapeake's Josh Byrne scored six goals but the Bayhawks fell to the Florida Launch, 20-19, on Saturday night in Major League Lacrosse action. Matt Danowski added three goals and two assists for the Bayhawks (4-6), while Lyle Thompson and Colin Heacock each had two goals.

The Bayhawks and Launch will meet again on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Navy-Marine Corp Memorial Stadium.