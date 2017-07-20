Victory right on time for Bayhawks

Inconsistency has been the middle name of the Chesapeake Bayhawks this season. After all, the Bayhawks have won back-to-back games just once.

However, give Chesapeake credit for performing when the pressure is on. The Bayhawks needed to beat the Florida Launch by at least two goals on Thursday night in order to earn the tiebreaker between the teams in a close race for the playoffs.

Attackman Josh Byrne led an explosive offensive outing while goalie Niko Amato anchored a strong defensive effort as Chesapeake responded to the challenge, defeating Florida 18-10 before an announced 4,420 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Byrne continued an impressive rookie campaign by scoring five goals and assisting another as the Bayhawks improved to 5-6 and put themselves back in the hunt for one of four berths in the postseason. Attackman Lyle Thompson contributed three goals and an assist for the Bayhawks, who closed out the first half with a 7-0 run to take control.

Amato replaced Brian Phipps (Severn School) as the starter between the pipes and went the distance, finishing with nine saves to stymie a Florida offense that scored 20 goals in last Saturday's victory over Chesapeake.

It was the second time this season that Chesapeake won a game that determined the tiebreaker of a season series. Earlier this month, the Bayhawks blew out the Rochester Rattlers, 19-9, after dropping the first meeting between the teams by a goal.

Veteran attackman Matt Danowski totaled two goals and two assists while rookie midfielder Jake Froccaro contributed two goals and an assist for the Bayhawks, who trailed 6-5 early in the second quarter before dominating the rest of the way.

Thompson had two goals and an assist during the decisive 7-0 run while close defenseman Brian Farrell fired in a huge 2-pointer. Farrell, a former Maryland All-American who was activated for the first time all season last Saturday, unleashed a howitzer in transition after taking a pass from fellow long pole C.J. Costabile.

Costabile and close defenseman Jesse Bernhardt put the game away by scoring consecutive goals from point-blank range just nine seconds apart in the fourth quarter.

Nick Mariano scored four goals to lead Florida (6-6), which came into the contest holding the fourth spot in the standings.

BAYHAWKS BITS: Short stick defensive midfielder Nick Manis made his season debut for the Bayhawks. The Severn School graduate was the team's eighth round draft pick out of Maryland… Nick Aponte, Chesapeake's fourth-round pick in the 2017 MLL Collegiate Draft, also made his professional debut. Aponte played attack at Penn State, but operated as a midfielder in his first outing as a rookie and contributed a goal and assist… Former Chesapeake High and Loyola Maryland defenseman Jason Crane made his debut for Florida. Crane was briefly with the Bayhawks after being selected in the 2017 Supplemental Draft… Chesapeake scratches on Thursday night were short stick defensive midfielders John Maloney, Dan Groot and Domenic Sebastiani, attackmen Shawn Evans and Nick Lewnes (St. Mary's High, UMBC) and offensive midfielder Ryan Tucker (Gilman).