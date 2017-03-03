Chesapeake Bayhawks acquire Lyle Thompson

The Chesapeake Bayhawks have landed one of the most dynamic players in Major League Lacrosse.

The Bayhawks announced on Friday that they have acquired attackman Lyle Thompson from the Florida Launch in exchange for Mike Lowe and other considerations. The Bayhawks also received midfielder Jeremy Thompson in the deal, which also involved draft choices.

"This was a great opportunity to add two extremely talented lacrosse players that we could not pass up. Lyle and Jeremy are special players who play the game the right way — with passion and creativity," Bayhawks Head Coach Brian Reese said. "Lyle is a special offensive player that will amaze our fans, but also make the right plays on the field. He makes everyone around him better. Jeremy is a versatile midfielder that can contribute all over the field and take faceoffs."

The Bayhawks also traded their first round pick (eighth overall) in the 2017 MLL Collegiate Draft and short stick defensive midfielder Mark McNeill. In addition to the Thompson brothers, Florida gave up the 38th overall pick in this year's Collegiate Draft.

Lyle Thompson has a well-earned reputation as one of the most innovative players in all of lacrosse. The 6-foot, 180-pounder was a two-time winner of the Tewaaraton Trophy as the top player in college lacrosse while playing at Albany University. Thompson set NCAA Division I records for career points (400) and assists (225) during his prolific career at Albany. The three-time, first team All-American set the single-season record with 128 points as a junior.

Florida made Thompson the number one overall pick in the 2015 MLL Collegiate Draft and he enjoyed a strong rookie season with 38 points in eight games. He produced 32 points in nine games during the 2016 campaign.

"When you have an opportunity to get a player the caliber of Lyle Thompson, you have to jump at it," Bayhawks General Manager Dave Cottle said. "Lyle has shown the ability to take over games and he immediately becomes a major weapon to our offense."

Jeremy Thompson, a two-time All-American at Syracuse University, is a five-year veteran of Major League Lacrosse. At 5-foot-11, 192-lbs, he was drafted by Hamilton and enjoyed three strong seasons with that organization. Jeremy Thompson has been limited to five games over the past three seasons in MLL due to commitments to the indoor professional league.

The Bayhawks home opener will be April 22 at 7:30 p.m. against the New York Lizards at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.