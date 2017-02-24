Paul Cantabene to join Bayhawks' staff

The Chesapeake Bayhawks announced Thursday that Paul Cantabene, one of the greatest players in Major League Lacrosse history, will join the organization as assistant coach for the 2017 season. Cantabene will serve as offensive coordinator for Brian Reese, who is entering his second season as head coach.

Brian Reese and Paul Cantabene were key players on the very first championship team in Bayhawks history. Now these two longtime friends are teaming up again as the Bayhawks try to reclaim the Steinfeld Trophy.

"It's a great honor to join the Chesapeake Bayhawks organization for this upcoming season. The Bayhawks have been one of the most successful organizations in Major League Lacrosse since its inception and I am all in for anything I can do to help the franchise in its pursuit of a sixth title," Cantabene said. "I am very excited about this opportunity and look forward to helping Brian Reese and the rest of the coaches and players as the 2017 season approaches. I would like to thank Brian Reese, Dave Cottle and Brendan Kelly for the opportunity to work with some of the best players in the world, and I look forward to learning more about the team's vision and enhancing their culture of winning."

Cantabene's success as head coach of Stevenson University men's lacrosse includes the transformation of the program into a perennial powerhouse at the Division III level. He has compiled an impressive 187-50 record and led the Mustangs to eight consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

"We are very fortunate to have a coach of Paul's caliber on the Bayhawks staff. He is an original Bayhawk and helped the franchise win two championships as a player. He is one of the all-time great players in the league and is a tremendous competitor," Reese said. "In addition, Paul has won championships as the Head Coach at Stevenson University. He will do a great job leading our offense as well as having input in the faceoff game. He is going to be a tremendous asset to our team."

Cantabene played at Loyola University for Bayhawks General Manager Dave Cottle before embarking on a 13-year professional career in both indoor and outdoor leagues.

Cantabene was an assistant coach at Towson University and Johns Hopkins University prior to taking over at Stevenson.