Evans makes impressive debut with Bayhawks

Most field lacrosse fans have never heard of Shawn Evans. After all, the Canadian played collegiately in virtual anonymity at Bellarmine.

However, indoor fans know Evans as a superstar, one of the greatest players in National Lacrosse League history.

Evans was named NLL Most Valuable Player in 2013 after amassing 112 points, fifth-most in league history. This past season, the high-scoring attackman rung up 103 points for the New England Black Wolves.

In 12 seasons playing professional box lacrosse, Evans has piled up 1,113 career points on 413 goals and a whopping 700 assists. The Peterborough, Ontario native is a two-time NLL MVP and four-time, first team All-Pro.

Until now, Evans had no desire to play Major League Lacrosse, the professional outdoor league based in the United States. However, the Chesapeake Bayhawks nonetheless took a chance by choosing Evans in the sixth round of the 2017 Supplemental Draft.

That gamble by general manager Dave Cottle paid dividends on Friday night when Evans made an impressive debut in Major League Lacrosse. The 31-year-old attackman showed off the slick stick skills he’s developed over a lifetime of playing box lacrosse to lead the Chesapeake Bayhawks to a 13-11 win against the Atlanta Blaze at Homewood Field.

Evans scored five of his game-high six points in the first half to help Chesapeake overcome an early deficit. The Canadian looked quite comfortable in adjusting to the outdoor game in finishing with three goals and three assists.

“It was like being a kid again on Christmas morning. Coming in here, I didn’t really know what to expect. I haven’t played a field game in so long,” Evans said. “I just went out there and tried to do what I do and help this team get a win.”

Evans said family considerations have prevented him from playing Major League Lacrosse for the past 12 years.

“There were a lot of things that were keeping me from giving it a try. I’ve got three girls back home and they were a little more important at the time,” he said. “Thankfully, my wife let me pursue this opportunity and now I’m making that dream come true.”

Rookie attackman Nate Lewnes (UMBC) scored all three of his goals on left-handed crank shots for the Bayhawks (3-1), who have won three straight since losing their season opener. It was the third hat trick of the season for the Annapolis native and St. Mary’s High graduate.

“Again, not a pretty win, but a gutsy win. We dug ourselves a hole and clawed our way back out,” Chesapeake head coach Brian Reese said. “I thought early on we were beating ourselves. We started taking care of the ball and making the simple plays on offense while the defense executed much better.”

Faceoffs have been a problem for Chesapeake so far this season and newcomer Eric O’Brien gave the team a big lift in that department. The Ohio State graduate, who played for Atlanta last season after many years with the Ohio Machine, was dominant in winning 17 of 26 draws.

That was definitely huge. We haven’t gotten that type of performance all season,” Reese said. “Coach Cottle did a great job of bringing (O’Brien) in and he definitely made the most of his opportunity tonight.”

Short stick defensive midfielder John Maloney provided some unexpected offensive punch with a goal and two assists for the Bayhawks, who controlled possession in the second half and wound up out-shooting the Blaze 52-32.

Goalie Brian Phipps (Maryland) returned from a two-game absence to record seven saves for Chesapeake, which also won the ground ball battle (41-28). The Annapolis native and Severn School product suffered an undisclosed injury during the first half of the Boston game on May 6 and was replaced in the starting lineup by Niko Amato at Charlotte last Saturday.

Goalkeeper Adam Ghitelman had a huge game with 16 saves to lead Atlanta (1-3), which scored two goals in the last minute to make the final score more respectable.

BAYHAWKS BITS: The Bayhawks honored former players Brendan Mundorf and Drew Westervelt in a pregame ceremony. Mundorf (Mount St. Joseph) and Westervelt (John Carroll) played together collegiately at UMBC and professionally with both the Denver Outlaws and Bayhawks, becoming one of the most prolific attack combinations in MLL history. Mundorf and Westervelt were presented with framed jerseys from their Bayhawks days… Midfielder Deemer Class, acquired by Atlanta from Charlotte in a trade on Thursday, was not activated for the game. The Loyola Blakefield product, who was exchanged for midfielder Colin Dunster, had not scored a goal for the Hounds this season… Gambrills resident Johnny Rodriguez (Mount St. Joseph/Salisbury University) was dressed as the backup goalie for Atlanta…. Dave Huntley, a former Johns Hopkins standout and former Chesapeake assistant, is the head coach for Atlanta. Spencer Ford, a former Towson University standout who served briefly as general manager of the Bayhawks, is the assistant… Robert Maddux, an attackman out of Gettysburg, made his professional debut with the Bayhawks on Friday night and scored the clinching goal during an extra man situation with 7:15 remaining… Midfielders Kevin Cooper and Ryan Tucker missed the game because they both coach high school lacrosse and had championship games on Friday night.