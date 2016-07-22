Bayhawks top troubled Blaze

Expansion franchises normally do not fare well in their first year of existence.

After a tumultuous day, the Atlanta Blaze didn’t fare too well on Thursday night against the Chesapeake Bayhawks, bowing 18-13 in a Major League Lacrosse game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Apparently, the Atlanta Blaze owner Peter Trematerra expected to compete for a playoff berth in the franchise’s inaugural campaign.

With the Blaze mired in second-to-last place with three games remaining in the MLL Lacrosse regular season, Trematerra fired head coach and general manager John Tucker on Thursday afternoon.

Tucker, a Baltimore native, had been expecting to make a short commute to Annapolis to direct Atlanta against the Chesapeake Bayhawks. It marked the second time Tucker has been fired during the season by an MLL organization.

Chesapeake owner Brendan Kelly axed Tucker midway through the 2010 season and installed himself as head coach. That move worked as Kelly led the Bayhawks to the MLL championship that year.

Atlanta has been eliminated from playoff contention this season so the timing of Tucker’s firing was curious. Perhaps Trematerra was not pleased that three players who began the season with the Blaze are now helping the first-place Bayhawks.

Chesapeake acquired midfielders Myles Jones and Kevin Cooper in trades with Atlanta. The Bayhawks picked up attackman Jay Carlson off waivers after he was released by the Blaze.

Carlson exploded for a career-high four goals and added an assist as Chesapeake routed Atlanta before an announced crowd of 8,352. Jones totaled three goals and an assist while Cooper contributed two goals for the Bayhawks (8-4), who have won four straight and hold sole possession of first place in Major League Lacrosse.

“It’s a lot of fun to play alongside so many great players that I looked up when I was young, guys like Matt Danowski, Brendan Mundorf and Joe Walters,” Carlson said. “With all that talent on the field, I’m able to work off-ball – knowing if I get open those guys will find me.”

Jones admitted after Thursday night’s game that he relished putting up four points on his former team.

“After that trade I kind of had a chip on my shoulder. I was really emotionally invested in the Atlanta thing. That being said, I couldn’t be happier with the team I’m playing for now,” Jones said. “Hopefully, playing with an edge and chip on my shoulder will help this team going forward. I just want to continue to make plays and help the Bayhawks win.”

Jones was asked whether the decision to trade him away may have cost Tucker his job.

“I have no real comments for that. Coach Tucker is a good guy and a legend in the game. He’s a very respectful guy and I would play for him any day,” Jones said. “It is what it is and business is business. I have no comment about Coach Tucker getting let go.”

Goalkeeper Brian Phipps recorded 14 saves and was also credited with an assist for the Bayhawks, who were playing their final home game of the season. Chesapeake, which is two games ahead of the Rochester Rattlers, Charlotte Hounds and New York Lizards, all of whom are tied for second with 6-4 marks.

Attackmen Brendan Mundorf and Matt Donovan also netted two goals apiece for Chesapeake, which can clinch one of four playoff berths by beating New York on Thursday at Shuart Stadium on Long Island.

“Everyone knows that nine wins is usually the number you need to make the playoffs and one away from that,” said short stick defensive midfielder Dan Burns, a Severna Park product. “Getting back to the playoffs has been the goal from day one and it’s nice to know we’ll have a chance to do that next week in New York.”

Carlson had a hat trick by halftime as Chesapeake used an 8-0 run to take total control of the contest. The St. Paul’s School and Maryland product scored a power play goal off an acrobatic play that saw him shoot while diving into the crease. The MLL rookie closed the first half by blasting a sidearm shot into the top corner just as the horn sounded, giving the Bayhawks a comfortable 10-6 lead.

Mundorf scored two of his goals in the first half as Chesapeake led by as much as six, 8-2 with 5:08 remaining. Two-way midfielder Matt Abbott gave the Bayhawks the lead for a good by scoring off a sweep move that made it 3-2 with 3:18 left in the first quarter.

Chesapeake increased its advantage to six goals for a second time early in the third quarter thanks to an unassisted goal by Donovan, who used a pick to get free out front. Atlanta showed some life with a 3-0 run that featured two goals by Nicky Galasso and two assists by Randy Staats to reduce the lead to 12-9.

However, Chesapeake responded by scoring two goals to close out the third quarter with Cooper upping the advantage to 14-9 with an unassisted goal that saw him lose one defender with a fake pass and knock down another with a bull dodge.

Jones assisted Cooper on a power play goal then scored unassisted himself as Chesapeake took its largest lead of the game, 17-10 with just over five minutes remaining.

Tucker, who has coached at Gilman and Severn School of the MIAA A Conference, told Evan Washburn of the Lax Sports Network that he learned of his firing via text message. Tucker, who previously coached the Los Angeles Riptide of MLL, told Washburn he was surprised and disappointed by the decision.

Tucker may have angered Trematerra by trading Jones, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 MLL Collegiate Draft. Jones, a two-time Division I Midfielder of the Year at Duke, had been counted on to draw fans from the greater Atlanta area.

Jones has now amassed 16 points (9 goals, 7 assists) in five games with the Bayhawks. Carlson has scored seven goals and dished off five assists in three games with the Bayhawks while Cooper (Archbishop Spalding) has contributed six goals and two assists. Those three Atlanta transplants have all played pivotal roles in Chesapeake’s current four-game winning streak.

Assistant Dave Huntley was promoted to head coach by Trematerra. Spencer Ford, an Annapolis resident who played lacrosse at Towson University, was named general manager and assistant coach for Atlanta.