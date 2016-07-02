Phipps, Walters lift new-look Bayhawks

Chesapeake Bayhawks fans got their first live look at the franchise’s revamped roster and had to be pleased by what they saw.

Team management performed a major makeover with most of the personnel changes coming on the offensive end. A flurry of eight trades along with some waiver wire pickups brought a bunch of new faces to Annapolis.

Early returns are encouraging as Chesapeake has now won two in a row since overhauling the lineup.

Midfielder Joe Walters amassed seven points on three goals and four assists as Chesapeake knocked off the first place New York Lizards, 17-14, before an announced crowd of 14,352 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Attackman Brendan Mundorf scored three goals for the Bayhawks (6-4), who won their second game this week and took over sole possession of third place in Major League Lacrosse. The former UMBC All-American has scored 16 goals in the last three games.

Attackman Jay Carlson, claimed off waivers this past week, made his Bayhawks debut and contributed a goal and three assists. Midfielder Myles Jones, whose acquisition started the team’s wild flurry of trades, had two goals and two assists.

Jones, whom the expansion Atlanta Blaze had made the No. 1 pick in the 2016 Major League Lacrosse Collegiate Draft, has amassed 11 points in three games since being traded to Chesapeake.

Chesapeake scored 33 goals in two games this week and head coach Brian Reese is pleased with the way the offense has been clicking. He cited the playmaking of attackman Matt Donovan, who made his season debut this week after sitting out the initial eight games with a shoulder injury.

“We’re getting a lot of player movement, a lot of ball movement. Having Matt Donovan back there as our quarterback really helps our offense flow a little better,” Reese said. “Guys are buying into their roles and doing what they’re supposed to do.”

Midfielder Kevin Cooper, landed Tuesday as part of four Trade Deadline deals, provided a lift with a hat trick. The Archbishop Spalding product, who began this season with the Blaze, scored two of his goals in the first quarter.

“I was just happy to be on the receiving end of some great passes. My teammates made a lot of really great looks to me and I was fortunate enough to finish,” Cooper said. “It’s great to be back home and great to be back playing with this organization. It seems like the Bayhawks’ management has picked up some real good pieces that have kind of rejuvenated this team and you see the results. We just beat two of the best teams in the league.”

Goalie Brian Phipps recorded 19 saves to backstop a strong defensive effort for the Bayhawks, who contained a Lizards offense that came in averaging more than 17 goals per game. Phipps made seven saves in the first quarter to set the tone and later had a huge stop to thwart a two-man advantage by New York.

Walters, Carlson, Cooper and Phipps all played at Maryland and were either coached or recruited by Chesapeake president Dave Cottle.

“It was a great week for the Bayhawks. Not only winning two big games, but being together and bonding over the last four days,” Phipps said. “There’s been a lot of changes, but the new additions have given the team a lift. This gives us great momentum going into the All-Star break. We’ve seen the potential this team has and hopefully we can continue this rise.”

Attackman Rob Pannell had seven points to lead the Lizards (6-3), who cut a nine-goal lead down to three midway through the fourth quarter. Midfielder Paul Rabil scored three goals, one of which was a 2-pointer, for New York.

Chesapeake outscored New York 9-1 in the second quarter to take control of the contest. Jones totaled two goals and an assist while Walters and Carlson both contributed a goal and assist during the onslaught.

Close defenseman Callum Robinson closed out the dominating period by scoring a two-point goal off a fastbreak. The Stevenson University product picked up a loose ball and went coast-to-coast for a crank shot that gave the Bayhawks a 12-4 lead at intermission.

New York appeared to cut the deficit to 16-12 with 8:57 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the goal by faceoff specialist Greg Gurenlian was wiped out when officials ruled he had an illegal stick. Reese called for the stick check on Gurenlian, who dominated the draws throughout the game.

“I noticed his stick earlier and it had a huge bag in it. I don’t like doing that, but I thought it was a good call and kind of killed their momentum,” Reese said.

New York head coach Joe Spallina screamed at Reese and had to be restrained during a confrontation at midfield.

Moments after order was restored and Gurenlian had been assessed a one-minute, non-releasable penalty, Rabil scored a 2-point goal while the Lizards were short-handed. That capped a 6-0 run by the visitors that cut the deficit to 16-13 with 8:13 remaining.

Walters ended a nearly 10-minute drought by Chesapeake with a sidearm crank shot that stemmed the rally and put the home team back ahead by four. The Bayhawks managed to play keepaway and salt away a significant amount of the remaining time to escape with the win.

BAYHAWKS BITS: There were some surprises when Chesapeake announced its inactive list prior to the game. Not dressing were two of the team’s best players – starting close defenseman Michael Evans and starting attackman Matt Danowski. Evans missed the game with a back injury while Danowski was unavailable due to personal reasons… Faceoff specialist Anthony Kelly was also inactive for the first time this season. Other players not dressing were midfielders Tyler German, Greg Cohalon and Matt Bertrams… Chesapeake picked up recent Loyola-Maryland University graduate Jason Crane through the Collegiate Waiver Draft. Crane, a Pasadena resident, did not play as a senior due to a university-imposed suspension… The Bayhawks claimed attackman Jay Carlson through the MLL player pool. Carlson, a Maryland graduate, was with the expansion Atlanta Blaze and scored three goals against Chesapeake in the season opener. The St. Paul’s School product started on attack on Saturday night and assisted on the team’s first goal… Davidsonville resident Chris Piccirilli started on close defense for New York. Piccirilli, a second-year pro out of Villanova, played at Archbishop Spalding alongside Chesapeake midfielder Kevin Cooper… Military Appreciation Night combined with a post-game fireworks display attracted the largest home crowd of the season to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.