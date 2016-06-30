Bayhawks handle Machine, 16-13

The Chesapeake Bayhawks' revamped lineup found its stride against the Ohio Machine on Thursday for a 15-13 victory in Major League Lacrosse.

Veteran attackman Brendan Mundorf scored six goals and Joe Walters had three goals and three assists for Chesapeake, which drastically altered its roster with a series of trades earlier this week.

Mundorf scored three first-quarter goals and Myles Jones and Walters added scores as Chesapeake earned a 5-4 first-quarter lead.

The Bayhawks extended their lead to 9-6 at the half on a pair of second-quarter scores from Matt Donovan and goals from Mundorf and Walters.

Mundorf scored twice more early in the third quarter as Chesapeake pushed its lead to 11-7. Walters added another score for an 12-9 edge at the end of three.

Matt Danowski and Jones both scored their second goals to help the Bayhawks maintain their lead in the fourth quarter.

Former Bayhawk John Grant led Ohio with four goals.

The Bayhawks face a quick turnaround when they faced the New York Lizards on Saturday, 7:30 p.m., at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The game will be followed by a fireworks display.