Navy seniors hope to go out with a victory over Army

There are only nine remaining members of the 2013 recruiting class for Navy men's lacrosse.

Chris Fennell, Matt Rees, Brady Dove, John Trainor and company have seen numerous classmates fall by the wayside while teaming up to help improve the program's fortunes.

Those four aforementioned players have been key contributors since they were plebes and were instrumental in leading the Midshipmen to consecutive Patriot League regular season championships. Last season, Navy earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009.

"Looking back, I'm pretty proud of some of the things we've accomplished as a team during our careers," said Fennell, Navy's star close defenseman.

"We had a bunch of guys that started with us and didn't get to finish with us for whatever reason. We came in with 20 guys and now we are sitting here with nine," Fennell added. "We have a lot of memories together. We're all the closest of friends and will continue to be for the rest of our lives."

Fennell is a two-time All-American (third team in 2015, second team in 2016) and two-time Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year. The New Jersey native ranks third in program history in caused turnovers (64) and has also gobbled up 122 ground balls in his career.

Rees was named a third team All-American last season and is a two-time All-Patriot League pick (second team in 2015, first team in 2016). The Boys' Latin graduate is Navy's all-time leader in caused turnovers (80) and ranks 10th on the career list for ground balls (176).

Dove holds the Navy career records for faceoff wins (615) and ground balls (333) and is another two-time All-Patriot League performer (second team in 2014, first team in 2015). The Kent Island High graduate ranks third nationally in faceoff winning percentage (.67.4) this season.

The Navy Midshipmen defeated the visiting Lehigh Mountain Hawks, 14-9, in men's NCAA lacrosse Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie) (Paul W. Gillespie)

Trainor is a four-year stalwart of the defensive midfield corps, excelling in the short stick role. The pesky 5-foot-9, 180-pounder has amassed 99 ground balls and 51 caused turnovers during his career. He serves as co-captain along with Fennell and was selected by vote of teammates to wear the No. 40 jersey in honor of former Navy lacrosse standout and fallen SEAL Brendan Looney.

Midfielder Colin Flounlacker is the fifth senior who has seen significant playing time over the past four years, appearing in 50 games with 20 starts and contributing 48 points (32 goals, 16 assists). The Kent Island High product is currently enjoying the most productive season of his career with 16 goals and nine assists.

"This senior class includes some players that have been very important to our program. You think about Brady, Chris, Matt and John in particular… they have done a lot of great things during their careers," sixth-year Navy head coach Rick Sowell said. "You get so used to seeing those guys out there getting the job done. They're all really going to be missed and very tough to replace."

Navy's seniors will be honored during a pre-game ceremony prior to Saturday's showdown with archrival Army. Fennell said it is a day when the spotlight should shine on Navy's lesser known seniors, such as reserve goalies Ryan Kelly and Connor Wade or backup defenseman Ben Goodrich. Riggs Dawson, a Broadneck High graduate, is a faceoff specialist who has appeared in just one game during his career.

"There are some seniors that people don't know about that are so important to this team. I think of Ben Goodrich, who is the captain of our scout team and always has a positive attitude. Or someone like Connor Wade, who will stay late after practice to help guys get extra shooting practice," Fennell said. "Those guys all deserve to get recognition for all the hard work they've put in the past four years. It's going to be a special day. Hopefully, it ends with a win over Army. We definitely don't want to go out with a loss to Army."

It won't be an easy feat to pull off as Army brings one of the best teams in recent program history to Annapolis for the high noon meeting. The Black Knights (10-1), under the direction of 12th-year head coach Joe Alberici, are ranked sixth in the latest Inside Lacrosse media poll and are alone in first place of the Patriot League with a 5-0 mark.

"Army is just very solid all-around. They really don't have any weaknesses," Sowell said. "They are strong on the defensive end, good at the faceoff stripe and well-balanced on offense. We can't expect Army to play poorly. We have to be play at a really high level and go out and beat them."

The Black Knights have displayed toughness and an ability to perform under pressure in winning five games by two goals or less this season. Army showed it was for real by upsetting Syracuse, 14-13, on Feb. 26. The Orange have six one-goal wins themselves and have ridden a seven-game winning streak to a No. 6 national ranking.

"Army is just one of those teams that has found a way to win close games," Sowell said. "So they have a lot of confidence that when things are tight down the stretch they're going to somehow pull it out."

Goalie AJ Barretto anchors a suffocating defense that ranks second in Division I in fewest goals allowed per game at 7.1. Sophomore Johnny Surdick, an Odenton resident, has been a big addition to a close defense that does not give up many quality shots. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound DeMatha product has covered the opponent's top attackman most of the season and ranks among the team leaders with 29 ground balls and 21 caused turnovers.

"Johnny played long stick midfielder as a freshman and had a very good season. We shifted him down low in order to get that talent on the field at all times," Alberici said. "Johnny has proven very adept at knocking down passes and getting the ball off the ground."

It will be interesting to see whether Surdick is assigned to Navy playmaker Ryan Wade (22 assists) or jumbo attackman Jack Ray (6-6, 261). Alberici could have Surdick defend midfielder Greyson Torain, Navy's leading scorer with 32 points. Torain and Surdick were teammates at both DeMatha and with the Gambrills-Odenton Recreation Council.

Sowell credits faceoff specialist Dan Grabher and Army's efficient offense for the fact its defense is so stingy.

"Truth be told, the goalie doesn't see a lot of shots. They win faceoffs, control possession and don't turn the ball over," Sowell said.