Bayhawks acquire midfielder Groot from Ohio Machine

The Chesapeake Bayhawks announced Monday the acquisition of midfielder Dan Groot from the Ohio Machine.

The Bayhawks landed Groot in exchange for a fourth round selection in the 2018 Collegiate Draft and a sixth round pick in the 2018 Supplemental Draft.

"Dan is a two-way middie who gives us a lot of flexibility," said General Manager, Dave Cottle, who coached Groot at the University of Maryland. "Dan has proven during his professional career that he can play offense and defense. He is also a left-hander, which is always a plus."

Groot is a 2009 graduate of Maryland, where he was a two-time All-American (third team in 2007, honorable mention in 2009). The upstate New York native, who served as team captain for the Terrapins as a senior, began his Major League Lacrosse career in 2009 with the Bayhawks.

Groot, who recently relocated to Washington, DC, has played in 72 games over eight seasons in the MLL and has gobbled up 128 ground balls. The 6-foot-1, 188-pounder played in 12 games for Ohio last season and has also served stints with Rochester and Denver.

The Bayhawks season kicks off April 22.