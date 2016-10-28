Annapolis High School teaches a healthy relationship lesson

The video chronicled a blossoming college romance that soured and turned violent. Through the video and discussion this week, students at Annapolis High School learned to look for signs of emotional and physical abuse and the need for friends to speak up against domestic abuse.

The turning point in the video happens when Paige, a fictional character in the film, receives a text from her boyfriend Chase:

"you said you'd be here by now,"

Looking distraught, she excuses herself from her study group.

Later, Chase, the boyfriend character, forcibly grabs Paige by the arm, pulls her away from her friends and scrolls through her text messages.

The video was developed by the One Love Foundation, a non-profit that works to educate young adults on spotting signs of dating violence and intervening as bystanders. Anne Arundel County is the first school system in Maryland to evaluate the program on a district level, said Jordyn Cohen, a program coordinator One Love Foundation. Cohen said individual schools in Maryland have used the lesson.

The group started in 2010 after a lacrosse player at the University of Virginia was murdered by her ex-boyfriend. Yeardley Love, a 22-year-old from Cockeysville, Maryland, died three weeks before her graduation from the university.

One Love Foundation announced in 2014 it received a grant from the Baltimore Ravens to roll out the curriculum in Maryland high schools and colleges.

Early in 2014, then-Ravens player Ray Rice was caught on camera hitting his wife and dragging her out of an elevator. The video footage was published online. He was released from the team.

Severna Park High School will also teach the One Love workshop in January. Teachers are trained to facilitate the discussion and help students who may have emotional reactions to the film.

In the county, 17 percent of girls 15 years or younger have experienced sexual dating violence at least once in the year prior to answering the survey question, according to the 2014 Youth Risk Behavior Survey Results. That number is 6 percent for boys. The incidents includes unwanted kissing and touching and rape.

The film lesson started at colleges but expanded to high schools as students expressed a desire to learn about the issue in high school. Anne Arundel Community College staff has taught the curriculum.

The organization is also looking to implement the program in private schools in Anne Arundel County, including St. Mary's School.

In the past year, the organization has taught the lesson to more than 11,000 students in Maryland.

Kristin Bowser, a health teacher at Annapolis High School, said students can relate to the characters in the film because of the realistic portray of young adult life.

In the film, the college students parties and plays beer bong, a drinking game.

Bowser discussed with her students all the warning signs in the video of abuse. They talked about how to prevent it as soon as they see it, before the abuse escalates and becomes violent.

"If they were ever in this real life situation, they could apply this knowledge for how to speak up, directly and assertively," she said.

She told her students they could talk to a counselor, a teacher or an adult in their family if they're concerned about their relationship or one of their friends' relationship.

County health classes already teach healthy relationship lessons. The One Love Foundation workshop is an additional resource.

"If someone that is constantly communicating via text or on social media, whatever form of communication, asking you where you are, who you're with, what you're doing, that perhaps could be unhealthy," Bowser said.

