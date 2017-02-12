Navy falls to No. 10 Duke in women's lacrosse

Despite a career-best five goals from junior Jenna Collins, the Navy women's lacrosse team fell to 10th-ranked Duke, 20-12, on Sunday in Durham, North Carolina.

"A mixture of uncharacteristic turnovers and a failure to connect on crucial scoring opportunities were two keys to our loss today," Navy head coach Cindy Timchal said. "Give credit to Duke for their constant pressure on both ends of the field and taking advantage of our mistakes throughout the game."

It was a game of sports from start to finish. Navy (1-1) and Duke (3-0) traded two goals each in the first 5:21 before the Blue Devils ran off four straight scores to build a 6-2 lead.

Collins and senior co-captain Morgan Young both scored their second goals of the game in a span of 3:21 to cut the Mids' deficit to 7-4 with 13:35 remaining in the half.

After Duke scored the game's next three goals, Collins struck again for the Mids and sophomore Meg O'Donnell scored off a Navy free-position attempt to make it 10-6 at the half.

Navy and Duke began the second half much like they did in the first, trading three goals each in the first nine minutes to bring the score to 14-9. A 6-1 run by the Blue Devils made it 20-10 with 3:08 remaining. Kyra Harney scored twice during Duke's decisive run.

Duke's defense forced 18 Navy turnovers, which helped create scoring chances.

Attacker Hayley Shaffer led Duke's offense with four goals.

Even though the Mids were on the wrong side of a lopsided score, there were some positives that came out of the game. Navy won the draw control battle, 19-15. The Mids also generated six goals on eight free-position attempts.

Collins' five goals extended her point streak to 13 games and gave her 11 career hat tricks.

Navy's underclassmen combined for six points on five goals and one assist against Duke. Freshmen Annalise Heyward (two goals) and Kelly Larkin (one goal, one assist) each tallied two points, while sophomore Meg O'Donnell scored twice.