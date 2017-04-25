Lehigh lacrosse season ends with quarterfinal loss to Boston U.

The Lehigh men's lacrosse team got off to a fast start in the Patriot League quarterfinals at Boston University, opening a 3-2 lead early in the second quarter. However, the Terriers responded by holding the Mountain Hawks scoreless for the next 43:47 as they topped Lehigh 10-4 on a rainy Tuesday evening at Nickerson Field.

Senior Cody Triolo scored three of the Mountain Hawks' four goals, good for his first-career hat trick. Conor Gaffney won 12-of-18 faceoffs with eight groundballs to cap off a sensational freshman season over 60 percent at the faceoff dot.

"We knew it would be a tough battle, but the third quarter got away from us a little bit," said Lehigh coach Kevin Cassese. "I thought a lot of it had to do with them. They're a very veteran team with a ton of seniors. They played really well today and deserved to get the win. Our guys battled to the end, but it wasn't enough tonight."

The third quarter saw Boston University turn a 3-3 halftime tie into a commanding 7-3 lead heading into the fourth, which proved too much for the Mountain Hawks to overcome. The deficit could have been larger sooner if not for senior goaltender Donny Stires, who stopped six-of-seven shots send his way in the second quarter.

"I love my seniors," Cassese said. "This is such a great group. I'm going to miss these guys terribly. They gave me their very best all year. They fought through a lot of ups and downs that come with a young team. They're guys I really believe in and I really appreciate what they've done for the program. I'm sorry I won't be able to get another game with them."

Lehigh's season ends at 7-7 overall following its seventh straight Patriot League Tournament berth. The season was highlighted by two wins over nationally-ranked teams, Boston University (in the regular season) and Princeton.