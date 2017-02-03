Women's lacrosse game to watch: Stony Brook vs. Towson.

No. 5 STONY BROOK (0-0) at No. 19 TOWSON (0-0)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Outlook: The first meeting between these programs features veteran defenses that ranked among the stingiest in Division I last season — Stony Brook, second allowing 6.1 goals per game, and Towson, fourth allowing 6.8. In addition, both bring back about 90 percent of their scoring — Stony Brook led by Courtney Murphy, who set a Division I record with 100 goals last year, and Towson by Kaitlyn Montalbano, who had 59 points. A win here could be a tremendous jolt as both teams aim for deeper runs in the NCAA tournament after falling in the second round last spring.