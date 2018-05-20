Duke answers Hopkins rally, wins, 14-9, to advance to men's lacrosse final four

No. 4 Duke went on a five-goal run in the final seven minutes to halt Johns Hopkins' comeback attempt as the Blue Devils defeated the Blue Jays, 14-9, in an NCAA Division I quarterfinal Sunday at Navy.
Duke (15-3) will play No. 1-seeded Maryland in a 2:30 p.m. semifinal Saturday while No. 3 Yale will play No. 2 Albany at noon.
The Blue Jays cut a 9-5 fourth-quarter deficit to 9-8, but Duke got two goals from freshman midfielder Nakeie Montgomery in the final run as he beat Hopkins short-stick midfielders twice.
The Blue Jays pulled within 12-9 on a goal by Kyle Marr with 3:37 left in the game, but the Blue Devils scored twice in the final two minutes to secure the victory.
This article will be updated.
Scoreboard
OPENING ROUND
Wednesday, May 9
Robert Morris 12, Canisius 6
FIRST ROUND
Saturday, May 12
Yale 15, UMass 13
Duke 17, Villanova 11
Albany (NY) 18, Richmond 9
Loyola (Md.) 13, Virginia 9
Sunday, May 13
Maryland 14, Robert Morris 11
Denver 9, Notre Dame 7
Johns Hopkins 10, Georgetown 9, OT
Cornell 10, Syracuse 9
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday, May 19
At James M. Shuart Stadium
Hempstead, N.Y.
Yale 8, Loyola (Md.) 5
Albany (NY) 15, Denver 13
Sunday, May 20
At Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Annapolis, Md.
Maryland 13, Cornell 8
Duke 14, Johns Hopkins 9
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, May 26
At Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Mass.
Yale (15-3) vs. Albany (NY) (16-2), noon
Maryland (14-3) vs. Duke (14-3), 2:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Monday, May 28
At Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Mass.
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
