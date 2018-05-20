Duke answers Hopkins rally, wins, 14-9, to advance to men's lacrosse final four

No. 4 Duke went on a five-goal run in the final seven minutes to halt Johns Hopkins' comeback attempt as the Blue Devils defeated the Blue Jays, 14-9, in an NCAA Division I quarterfinal Sunday at Navy.

Duke (15-3) will play No. 1-seeded Maryland in a 2:30 p.m. semifinal Saturday while No. 3 Yale will play No. 2 Albany at noon.

The Blue Jays cut a 9-5 fourth-quarter deficit to 9-8, but Duke got two goals from freshman midfielder Nakeie Montgomery in the final run as he beat Hopkins short-stick midfielders twice.

The Blue Jays pulled within 12-9 on a goal by Kyle Marr with 3:37 left in the game, but the Blue Devils scored twice in the final two minutes to secure the victory.

This article will be updated.

Browse photos of NCAA Division I men's lacrosse champions through the years.

Scoreboard

OPENING ROUND

Wednesday, May 9

Robert Morris 12, Canisius 6

FIRST ROUND

Saturday, May 12

Yale 15, UMass 13

Duke 17, Villanova 11

Albany (NY) 18, Richmond 9

Loyola (Md.) 13, Virginia 9

Sunday, May 13

Maryland 14, Robert Morris 11

Denver 9, Notre Dame 7

Johns Hopkins 10, Georgetown 9, OT

Cornell 10, Syracuse 9

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, May 19

At James M. Shuart Stadium

Hempstead, N.Y.

Yale 8, Loyola (Md.) 5

Albany (NY) 15, Denver 13

Sunday, May 20

At Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Annapolis, Md.

Maryland 13, Cornell 8

Duke 14, Johns Hopkins 9

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, May 26

At Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass.

Yale (15-3) vs. Albany (NY) (16-2), noon

Maryland (14-3) vs. Duke (14-3), 2:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Monday, May 28

At Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass.

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

mike.preston@baltsun.com

twitter.com/MikePrestonSun

Become a subscriber today to support sports commentary like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.