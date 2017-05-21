Towson tops No. 2 seed Syracuse, 10-7, reaches its first men's lacrosse national semifinal since 2001

For the second consecutive season, the Towson men’s lacrosse team knocked off the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Division I tournament. But this one meant a whole lot more.

The unseeded Tigers got four goals from senior attackman Joe Seider and four assists from senior attackman Ryan Drenner and held off Syracuse for a 10-7 victory here at Delaware Stadium.

Senior goalkeeper Matt Hoy made 12 saves to send Towson (12-4) to their first appearance in the national semifinals since 2001. The Tigers will meet No. 3 seed Ohio State (15-4) on Saturday at either noon or 2:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Seider, a Sparks resident and Hereford graduate, and Drenner, a Westminster resident and graduate, got all of their points in the first half, during which Towson sprinted to an 8-2 advantage. Despite being outscored 5-2 in the final two quarters, the Tigers preserved the win.

Senior midfielders Mike Lynch, a Forest Hill resident and Boys’ Latin graduate, and Matt Wylly each scored two goals. And Towson’s defensive midfield of senior long-stick midfielder Tyler Mayes (Calvert Hall), senior short-stick defensive midfielder Jack Adams (Hereford), and sophomore short-stick defensive midfielder Zach Goodrich limited the Orange’s starting midfield of seniors Sergio Salcido and Nick Mariano and freshman Jamie Trimboli to one goal on 11 shots and one assist.

Sophomore attackman Nate Solomon scored four goals for Syracuse (13-3), which has fallen short of the Final Four for the fourth straight year.

