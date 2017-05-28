Salisbury men win second straight NCAA D-III lacrosse title and 12th overall by beating RIT, 15-7

Much of the chatter before Sunday’s NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse tournament final swirled around how Salisbury’s defense would be able to cope with the Rochester Institute of Technology’s explosive offense.

Maybe the conversation should have been flipped to how the Tigers planned to gain any traction against the Sea Gulls, who received a stellar performance from their defense in a 15-7 victory Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The win propelled Salisbury (22-1) to its second consecutive national championship and 12th overall. To get an idea of how dominant the program has been on the Division III level, the 12 titles match the 12 won by other schools since 1994.

Senior attackman Carson Kalama had four goals and one assist and was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player. But it was the play of the defense that commandeered the spotlight.

RIT (20-3) had entered the game with an offense ranked fourth in the country at 17.5 goals per game and had averaged 47.5 shots. But the unit was held to more than 10 goals below its season average and took only 34 attempts against a Sea Gulls defense ranked seventh in the nation in fewest goals allowed at 6.7 goals per game.

For senior goalkeeper Colin Reymann, the defense’s effort was par for the course.

“The D played phenomenal as they do day in and day out,” said the Catonsville resident and Mount Saint Joseph graduate, who made a game-high 12 saves. “They are truly the best defense in the country. I get to see it six days a week. You guys only get to see them once. They played phenomenal, they played the picks and slip very well, and I expected nothing less from those guys.”

The Tigers’ starting attack of seniors Ryan Lee, Chad Levick and Brendan MacDonald had combined for 160 goals and 90 assists, but could muster only two goals on 13 shots and no assists Sunday. Lee, who on Friday was named Division III’s most outstanding attackman after compiling 110 points on 64 goals and 46 assists, was limited to one goal on three shots by Salisbury junior defenseman Will Nowesnick.

Nowesnick, a first-team All American who missed the team’s 12-11 win against Denison on May 21 in the semifinals because of a concussion, said he was aided by the entire defense’s calmness on the field.

“It was the biggest game of the season, and no one was yelling at each other,” said Nowesnick, who finished with five ground balls and two caused turnovers. “The whole atmosphere allowed me to focus in on what I had to do, and I was able to hear what the coaches were saying on the sideline. It was just a family chemistry and peacefulness on the field. Also, it wasn’t me, it was the team. If I slid, they were there. They did their job with their one-on-one matchups so that didn’t have to leave him because he’s a very big shooter. I credit it to the team. It was fun.”

RIT scored the first goal just 83 seconds into the game, but that was the last time it led. The Sea Gulls labored to a 6-4 advantage at halftime but separated themselves from the Tigers by outscoring them 6-2 in the third quarter.

Coach Jim Berkman pointed out that the key was Salisbury collecting 18 ground balls to RIT’s five in that period.

“Even though we got out to a slow start, after the first quarter, we kind of won the battle to get those possessions,” he said. “I knew we were going to score if we could get those possessions. We did a great job on the ground balls. That’s a tribute to our defensemen.”

Senior midfielder Kevin McDermott added a career-best four points on one goal and three assists, and junior midfielder Garrett Reynolds (Archbishop Curley) and freshman midfielder Josh Melton each contributed a hat trick for the Sea Gulls. Senior attackman Nathan Blondino, Division III’s Player of the Year, added one goal and two assists.

Senior midfielder Braden Wallace scored a team-best four goals for the Tigers (20-3), who had won 15 straight games and are 0-2 in title games.

