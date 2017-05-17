Maryland's Zoe Stukenberg, Nadine Hadnagy, Megan Taylor named first-team All-Americans

Maryland's Zoe Stukenberg, Nadine Hadnagy and Megan Taylor were named first-team All-Americans by the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Senior midfielder Stukenberg, a Marriotts Ridge graduate, and senior defender Hadnagy are among the five finalists for the Tewaaraton Award after leading the undefeated No. 1 Terps to this weekend's NCAA tournament quarterfinals. Sophomore Taylor, a Glenelg graduate, has the nation's second-best save percentage.

Also named to the first team: Princeton senior goalie Ellie DeGarmo, a Bryn Mawr graduate with the nation's best save percentage; and Penn State senior attacker Steph Lazo, a St. Mary's graduate.

Maryland junior attacker Megan Whittle (McDonogh) was named to the second team along with Towson freshman defender Olivia Conti.

Terps senior attacker Caroline Wannen made the third team as did Johns Hopkins senior midfielder Haley Schweizer.

Other locals on All-America team: Florida senior attacker Sammi Burgess (McDonogh) and Penn State sophomore attacker Madison Carter on the second team.

All of the players will be honored at the IWLCA All-American Banquet on June 3 at the Hunt Valley Inn.

Following is the complete list of IWLCA Division I All-Americans:

First Team

Sam Apuzzo, Boston College, sophomore, A

Ellie DeGarmo, Princeton, senior, G

Brooke Gubitosi, Stony Brook, junior, D

Nadine Hadnagy, Maryland, senior, D

Molly Hendrick, North Carolina, senior, A

Olivia Hompe, Princeton, senior, A

Steph Lazo, Penn State, senior, A

Sarah Martin, Albany, senior, M

Marie McCool, North Carolina, junior, M

Michaela Michael, USC, senior, A

Kylie Ohlmiller, Stony Brook, junior, A

Casey Pearsall, Notre Dame, senior, M

Catie Smith, Cornell, senior, D

Mollie Stevens, Florida, senior, A

Zoe Stukenberg, Maryland, senior, M

Megan Taylor, Maryland, sophomore, G

Second Team

Sarah Brown, Colorado, junior, D

Sammi Burgess, Florida, senior, A

Madison Carter, Penn State, sophomore, A

Alex Condon, Penn, junior, M

Olivia Conti, Towson, freshman, D

Riley Donahue, Syracuse, junior, A

Erica Evans, Canisius, junior, M

Caroline Fitzgerald, Florida, senior, D

Courtney Fortunato, Notre Dame, senior, A

Maggie Jackson, Virginia, sophomore, M

Hannah Koloski, Louisville, senior, A

Elizabeth Miller, Boston College, sophomore, D

Hannah Murphy, Massachusetts, senior, M

Katie O'Donnell, Penn State, junior, M

Brittany Read, Louisville, junior, G

Megan Whittle, Maryland, junior, A

Third Team

Kasey Behr, Virginia, junior, M

Sarah Crowley, Massachusetts, senior, D

Ela Hazar, North Carolina, junior, A

Katy Junior, Penn, sophomore, D

Darby Kiernan, Colorado, junior, A

Taryn Ohlmiller, Stony Brook, freshman, A

Claire Quinn, Northwestern, sophomore, D

Haley Schweizer, Johns Hopkins, senior, M

Meghan Siverson, Louisville, sophomore, M

Paige Soenksen, Colorado, senior, G

Lydia Sutton, USC, junior, D

Sammy Jo Tracy, North Carolina, senior, A

Dorrien VanDyke, Stony Brook, senior, M

Natalie Wallon, Syracuse, sophomore, M

Caroline Wannen, Maryland, senior, A

Haley Warden, James Madison, junior, M