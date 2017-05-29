Long drought over as Maryland finally reigns again as men's lacrosse national champion

The long wait is officially over.

The Maryland men’s lacrosse team ended 42 years of heartbreak and heartache, defeating Ohio State, 9-6, in the NCAA Division I tournament final at Gillette Stadium on Monday.

Junior midfielder Tim Rotanz scored three goals to propel the top-seeded Terps (16-3) to their first national championship since 1975. They had lost in their last nine title-game appearances before Monday.

Senior attackman Dylan Maltz had two goals and one assist, and junior midfielder Adam DiMillo scored twice for Maryland, which had enjoyed a comfortable 8-3 advantage with 10:36 left in the fourth quarter. But the No. 3 seed Buckeyes (16-5) scored three straight goals over an 8:13 span to claw back to within two with 2:25 remaining.

Rotanz, though, cemented the victory with 58.1 seconds left when he launched a shot from just outside the substitution box into an empty net after Ohio State senior goalkeeper Tom Carey had vacated the cage to pressure the ball.

Senior defenseman Tim Muller, who limited Buckeyes freshman attackman Tre Leclaire to one goal on four shots and one assist, was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.

