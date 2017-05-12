Hynes, Yale Defense Have Big Chore At Powerful Syracuse

In an ideal situation Yale freshman defender Aidan Hynes would be 6 feet 5, faster and stronger than just about anyone else on the field.

Yet, at 6-1 and not necessarily stronger or faster than anyone else on the lacrosse field, Hynes has a dynamic stick and is a terrific athlete.

And then there's this:

"He's just really smart and he puts himself in the right position and he makes a lot of plays with his sticks," Yale coach Andy Shay said.

The 15th-seeded Bulldogs (10-5) play at No. 2 Syracuse (12-3) in a first round NCAA Tournament game at the Carrier Dome Sunday (7:30, ESPNU). The Bulldog are likely facing their toughest opponent of the season. Last Sunday, Hynes marked reigning national player of the year Dylan Molloy in a 10-9 win over Brown in the Ivy League Championship game at Reese Stadium.

Molloy posted Hynes up, but Hynes probably should have been in front of Molloy to keep him from getting the ball late. Hynes went for the trail check and missed as the clock ticked below six seconds. Molloy came back to his right and that's when Hynes was able to distract the shot enough so that it bounced off the pipe. Game, Yale.

"You get the big assignment, you really enjoy competing with the best," Hynes said. "I really enjoy it and also [assistant] Coach [Andrew] Baxter is a great defensive coordinator. He always has great schemes in there so even if I'm not really doing as well as I should be, not holding my own, there's guys sliding and helping."

Judging by the recent release of Tewaaraton Award finalists, which Molloy won last season as the nation's best player, Hynes may not be facing a dynamic player of that caliber. No Syracuse players were among the final five – Yale attackman Ben Reeves is and Albany attack Connor Fields is the favorite – which may have the Orange a little motivated in what will be the third meeting between the Northeast schools with Syracuse holding a 2-0 lead.

Hynes figures to be a difference-maker but the Orange will create challenges. The Orange's top scorer, Nick Mariano (32 goals), isn't an attackman. He's a midfielder. Same with Sergio Salcido, who leads the team with 32 assists.

That makes both the Syracuse midfielders and attacks a tricky cover. Where does Hynes go? Who does he cover?

"We're still figuring that out," Shay said. "They're a handful, incredibly savvy off the ball. "They have great finishers and great feeders all over the place. Just when you think they're not attacking they sling it in and get a good shot."

The Orange's third-leading scorer, Brendan Bomberry (26 goals) is also a midfielder. Attackman Nate Solomon (23 goals) is the fourth-leading scorer.

Hynes may have some tricks up his sleeve that could help. He was actually a long-stick midfielder when he arrived at Yale as a reserve. Shay figured they would go to him if they needed him. When the Bulldogs dropped an 11-9 decision to UMass in March, their third in a row, Shay and his staff decided to give the athlete, Hynes, a shot as a defender. He's been in that role since, taking on the opposition's best player.

"That first game I think he was a little nervous but he's been outstanding," Shay said.