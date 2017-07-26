Lacrosse: Mercer, Schwarzmann help US win World Cup crown

Alice Mercer and Katie Schwarzmann were Carroll County’s representatives on the 2017 U.S. women’s national lacrosse team that recently competing in the World Cup, which took place in Guildford, England.

And once again, Team USA came home with gold.

The national team captured its eighth world championship by defeating Canada 10-5 in the title game last Saturday.

Schwarzmann, a former standout at Century High School and University of Maryland, scored a goal in the final. She tallied five goals in the quarterfinal, semifinal, and championship games combined as one of the U.S.’ top midfielders.

Mercer, one of Team USA’s top defenders, collected credited with two ground balls in the championship game. She finished 12 ground balls, five draw controls, and four caused turnovers as Team USA went 8-0 en route to World Cup gold.

Mercer, who also shined at Century and Maryland, and the U.S. defense kept Team Canada in check, holding their opponents to just two goals in the game's first 45 minutes as Team USA took an 8-1 lead.

The U.S. has now reached the championship game of all 10 World Cups held since 1982. The U.S. previously won world titles in 1982, 1989, 1993, 1997, 2001, 2009, and 2013. Australia won the title in 1986 and 2005.

High school all-America honors from US Lacrosse

US Lacrosse handed out boys and girls high school awards at the end of the prep season, and Carroll County had its share of recipients.

On the boys side, recent Westminster grad Joey Conklin earned All-Academic honors while Ryan mcManus, another recent Owls alum, received All-America honors.

South Carroll’s Brad Widner was a Coach of Year award winner.

For the girls, Century’s Michaela Connolly, Liberty’s Grace Griffin, Manchester Valley’s Tayler Warehime, and Westminster’s Caroline Frock earned All-American honors.

Westminster’s Diana Welliver was one of the All-Academic selections, along with South Carroll’s Mackenzie Wenczkowski.

Wenczkowski was a Jackie Pitts Award honoree. The award honors those who combine academic and service as well as leadership with athletic accomplishments.

pat.stoetzer@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7894

twitter.com/carrollvarsity