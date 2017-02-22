Women's lacrosse notes: Sara Moeller sets UMBC assists record

No one on the UMBC sideline Saturday was aware that as Sara Moeller accumulated assists against Virginia Commonwealth she was closing in on a 21-year-old school record.

When the Retrievers finished off their 20-10 road victory, Moeller had nine assists, breaking the record by three. Gina Tirocchi set the previous mark of six in 1996.

"We had no idea," UMBC coach Amy Slade said. "It was literally like, 'Keep going, keep going. Whatever we're doing is working. Just keep it working.' That's obviously something phenomenal for her and for our program, but I'm sure she doesn't even know. She's one of those players where it's always team first for her. That's the way she plays and that's what makes her so great."

The St. Paul's graduate missed her freshman year last season to have surgery on a nagging foot injury, so she has taken over as the Retrievers' playmaker in her first full season. That's a lot of responsibility for a young player, but Slade said the role fits Moeller.

Slade expected Moeller to be a strong college player, but maybe not quite this way this soon.

"Sara has great stick work, really great vision. She has a killer shot that's deadly accurate, so I wasn't completely surprised, but I am surprised with her really being a freshman and not ever playing at this level, going in and being able to find her niche," Slade said. "Playing at X, you're the playmaker, you control what goes on and I think she's done that job pretty well."

Moeller also scored four goals in the VCU game and her 13 points were the most in a single game this season in Division I. She had a goal in the Retrievers' season-opening loss to Towson, and she leads UMBC with 14 points.

They can shoot and score: Maryland's Megan Whittle and Penn State's Madison Carter shared Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors after high-scoring, efficient outings Saturday.

Whittle, a McDonogh graduate, contributed a career-high six points to the No. 2 Terps' 17-13 victory over Georgetown. She scored five goals on seven shots. For the season, the junior attacker is shooting .500 and has hit three of four free-position shots.

Carter, a South River graduate, also had five goals and an assist for the No. 6 Nittany Lions in an 18-9 victory over Lehigh. The sophomore midfielder hit all three free-position shots she took against Lehigh and she too is shooting .500 for the season.

DeGarmo still a wall for Princeton: Princeton's Ellie DeGarmo was last year's Division I Goalkeeper of the Year and a unanimous choice as the Ivy League Defender of the Year. If her first 2016 outing is any indication, the Bryn Mawr graduate is headed for another award-winning season.

In the Tigers' first game, she allowed only three goals and saved 12 shots. In the 19-3 victory, she finished with a save percentage of .800 against a previously 2-0 Temple team that had been averaging 15.5 points per game.

Coming into this season, her third as a starter, DeGarmo had a career save percentage of .503.

Quick hits: Maryland and North Carolina are two of only five teams that have won Division I championships since 1991, along with Northwestern, Virginia and Princeton. ...Virginia Tech's 18-12 win over Boston College was the Hokies' first Atlantic Coast Conference win since 2012. ...Duke's Olivia Jenner (McDonogh) had 11 draw controls in a 12-8 win over Stanford. ...Penn State's Steph Lazo (St. Mary's) ranks third in Division I with 22 points. ... Maryland goalie Megan Taylor (Glenelg) is tied for eighth in save percentage at .621; among goalies who've played more than one game, she's tied for first.

