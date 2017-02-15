Women's lacrosse notes: Terps newcomers see action early

Maryland's season-opening 13-3 win at William & Mary on Saturday introduced six Terps newcomers to the college game, including one sophomore who has been waiting to play for a year.

Defender Meghan Doherty tore her ACL early in 2015 fall ball and had to watch from the sideline all of last season. In the starting lineup Saturday, she helped a stingy defense with two caused turnovers and three ground balls.

"Having that year off was an opportunity for her to watch and learn and Megan's very observant," said Maryland coach Cathy Reese, who played for the same high school as Doherty, Mount Hebron.

"With confidence she's going to get better. She hasn't played in a year, so you feel like you might be a step behind, but she's a really smart player. She's got good field sense, good vision and on defense that's important and ... she knows where to be to be in the right spot at the right time. That's something that we need in this group defensively."

With Doherty and freshman midfielder Kali Hartshorn starting, and freshmen Lizzie Colson (Manchester Valley), Brindi Griffin (McDonogh), Hannah Warther (Century) and Julia Salandra (Glenelg) all playing in the game, Reese said there were considerable first-game jitters.

"There's a lot of nerves going into the first game," Reese said. "And we don't have Taylor (Cummings) and Alice (Mercer) back, so we're still working on who we are and kind of what all of this is going to look like. We started off the game a little rocky and as the game went on, you could see us kind of settle in, so it was nice to get that game under out belts and look ahead now to Saturday (at Georgetown) to come out and hopefully we're better than we were last week."

Local connection helping fuel Elon's success: For the second straight year, Elon upset an Atlantic Coast Conference power early in the season and two players from Howard County have been instrumental in the rise of the Phoenix.

Their 11-10 win over then-No. 13 Virginia -- the second win over a ranked team for the fourth-year the program -- comes after they defeated then-No. 10 Duke, 7-6, a year ago. They went on to finish 10-7 last season, falling 8-6 to eventual CAA champ Towson in the conference tournament semifinals.

Stephanie Asher, a junior attacker from Glenelg, scored five goals against Virginia, including one that gave the Phoenix a 10-7 lead with 16:16 left. That helped Elon withstand a three-goal Cavaliers run and still win on Abby Godfrey's goal with one second left.

An All-CAA selection last year, Asher led Elon with 38 goals. She was the CAA Rookie of the Year in 2015. She scored 10 goals in the first two games.

Alexis Zadjura, a junior defender from Marriotts Ridge, earned CAA Defensive Player of the Week honors after notching two caused turnovers, two ground balls and three draw controls. She led a defense that allowed none of the Cavaliers more than two goals.

Goalies rule the early going: Goalies turned in perhaps the most-impressive performances in the first full weekend of Division I action, especially Colorado's Paige Soenksen and Denver's Maddy Stevenson in a couple of the biggest early-season upsets. In addition, Maryland's Megan Taylor leads the nation in save percentage.

Soenksen stopped 19 shots in the Buffs' first-ever win over a ranked team, 11-10 in overtime, at home against No. 9 Northwestern. The Wildcats outshot the Buffs, 29-16, and had 18 free-position shots but Soenksen saved eight of those 8-meter attempts. She stopped 10 of 16 shots in the first half. The win earned the Buffs their first national ranking at No. 14.

Stevenson had a career-high 16 saves as the Pioneers took down then-No. 12 Stanford, 10-7, on the road. She saw little action early as the Pioneers dominated possession in taking a 5-1 lead. She had 10 of her saves in the second half as Stanford outshot Denver, 28-18, in the game. Stevenson's save percentage is 57.7 percent after three games.

Taylor, a Glenelg graduate and last year's Big Ten Goaltender of the Year, posted a 72.7 percent save rate in the No. 2 Terps win at William & Mary. The sophomore saved eight of 11 shots.

Quick hits

Reese has never lost a season opener in 11 years as Terps coach. ... Penn State's Steph Lazo (St. Mary's) ranks third in Division I in points per game with 10 goals and eight assists in the Nittany Lions' first two games. ... Jacksonville had a perfect day on clears, 22-for-22, in its season opening 13-12 loss to Ohio State. ... Navy has hit 12 of 17 free-position shots in its first two games. ... Syracuse's Morgan Widner picked up where Kayla Treanor left off with 16 draw controls in the season opener.