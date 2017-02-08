Roughly Speaking: Amid progress on mental health, Obamacare repeal would be giant step back
Women's lacrosse player of the week (Feb. 8)

Katherine Dunn
Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller scored the game-winning goal against Towson in Saturday's season opener.

Kylie Ohlmiller, Stony Brook

Islip, N.Y, junior, attacker

Ohlmiller scored the game-winning goal with four seconds left to lead the No. 5 Seawolves over No. 19 Towson, 9-8, in the season opener for both Saturday at Johnny Unitas Stadium. She led her team in scoring with four points, including three assists. In a game that couldn't have been much closer — neither team led any major statistical category by more than two — Ohlmiller finished it off after Kasey Mitchell passed on a free-position shot and fed her for the goal. A second-team All-American last season, she led the America East champion Seawolves in assists with 47 and was second in points with 91.

