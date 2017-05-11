Women's lacrosse notebook: Megan Whittle in position to challenge Maryland goals record

When Megan Whittle's high school lacrosse coach, McDonogh's Chris Robinson, called her "an automatic goal."

As a junior at Maryland, she's still about as close to that as you can get.

In Friday's Big Ten tournament semifinal, Whittle scored the 200th goal of her career, becoming the fastest Terp to reach that milestone.

"It's really exciting," Whittle said after scoring five goals in the 19-16 semifinal win over Johns Hopkins. "I could see my dad in the stands giving me the thumbs up. ... I attribute that all to my coaching staff and my team. Doing this as a junior is something I'm really proud of, but we're not finished yet."

Known for her quick first step and her rocket shot, Whittle has 203 career goals, which places her sixth on the Terps' all-time scoring list. She needs 65 to pass Jen Adams' record of 267 set in 2001.

With 60 goals this season and up to four games left if the No. 1 Terps (19-0) reach the national title game, Adams' record could be in jeopardy next year.

As the All-Metro Player of the Year her senior at McDonogh in 2014, Whittle scored 88 goals. Coincidentally, that's also the Terps' single-season record, set by Adams in 2001. Whittle's 76 goals last season rank third all-time among Terps. Adams scored 81 in 2000.

Whittle is leading the Terps in goals for the third straight year.

"She's fantastic. She just has such good speed, field sense. She's a great dodger. The ability to go to goal is very unique," Maryland coach Cathy Reese said. "That just makes her such a great offensive player. She's hard to defend because she can create so much with her first step and, my gosh, she's got a heck of a shot.

"That's a huge milestone for her, but expect to see some more," she added with a laugh.

Navy's Timchal has wide reach in NCAAs: While Navy coach Cindy Timchal has been to more NCAA tournaments than any other Division I coach, her reach in the national tournament is far wider.

After the Midshipmen upset Loyola Maryland for the Patriot League tournament championship, Timchal returns to the tournament for a 26th time. Her proteges have also been quite a few times, most notably Maryland coach Cathy Reese and Northwestern coach Kelly Amonte Hiller — both All-Americans when they played for Timchal at Maryland.

Since Timchal moved on in 2007 to start the Navy program, Reese has continued her legacy in College Park with 11 straight trips to the tournament and three championships. Amonte Hiller, who brought the Northwestern program back to life from club status in 2002, has taken the Wildcats to the tournament the past 14 years with seven titles.

In addition to Reese and Amonte Hiller, three other coaches in this year's tournament played for Timchal at Maryland: Penn State's Missy Doherty, Towson's Sonia LaMonica and Boston College's Acacia Walker.

Her proteges have a long way to go to match her career record however as Timchal won her 488th career game in the Patriot League final. In 35 years, she is 488-128 with eight NCAA championships. She has taken Navy to the NCAA tournament five times in 10 years.

Quick hits: Towson's Samantha Brookhart, who broke the school record earlier this season, ranks third in Division I with 52 assists. ... Maryland goalie Megan Taylor ranks third with a .549 save percentage. ... Loyola had won 41 straight Patriot League games — every one since joining the conference — before Navy's 15-5 win in Sunday's tournament final. ... Stony Brook junior Kylie Ohlmiller has 145 points this season — just three shy of Adams' Division I single-season record set in 2001 at Maryland. ... Kylie and her sister Taryn Ohlmiller account for 41 percent of Stony Brook's goals. ... Sisters Shayna and Sydney Pirreca account for 26 percent of Florida's goals.

