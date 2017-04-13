Women's lacrosse notebook: Dulaney grad Annie Sachs an instant hit for Robert Morris

When Robert Morris coach Katy Phillips recruited Annie Sachs, she was pretty sure the Dulaney graduate would contribute right away.

In the season opener, the freshman had two goals and four assists, and after scoring at least one goal in every game, Sachs now leads the Colonials in scoring with 32 goals and 16 assists. On Sunday, she scored the game-winning goal for a 15-14 win over reigning Northeast Conference champion Wagner.

"We actually got connected with Annie late in the recruiting process," Phillips said, "and I think what impressed us the most is she's just an overall amazing athlete. She's been able to impact on the offensive side, but as you can see from her stats, she's contributing all over the field."

Sachs also ranks among the team leaders with 19 draw controls, 33 ground balls and 23 caused turnovers for the Colonials (8-4), who are undefeated in the NEC and need just one more win to match last year's overall total.

"What's exciting is you pair her with our other complete middie, Dana Davis, who is a Philly kid, and you've got two amazing athletes who are helping to lead on both sides of the ball," Phillips said.

Sachs is one of 10 Colonials freshmen, eight of whom are from the Baltimore area. Three of them are also starting and contributing statistically — goalie Katelyn Miller (C. Milton Wright), midfielder Meghan Crouse (Winters Mill) and attacker Mackenzie Gandy (Dulaney). Defender Kelly Colegrove (Marriotts Ridge) is also seeing a lot of action in a mostly veteran unit.

Gandy, who is second on the team in scoring, and her twin Melanie, who has been sidelined with an injury, are the second set of twins Phillips has recruited out of Baltimore County following Hereford graduates Jessica and Corey Karwacki, who graduated last year.

Towson shooters among nation's most accurate: Towson is one of the top teams in the country when it comes to hitting free-position shots.

The Tigers are 42-for-79 and rank fifth in Division I, hitting 53.2 percent of their attempts. Their top four scorers — Samantha Brookhart (Mount Hebron), Natalie Sulmonte, Carly Tellekamp and Kaitlyn Montalbano — are even more accurate, hitting 64.1 percent of their attempts.

In Sunday's 19-7 win over Elon, the No. 14 Tigers scored on nine of 12 free-position shots, the most they've ever hit in Sonia LaMonica's seven years as coach.

In Division I, the Tigers rank ninth in overall shooting percentage, hitting 48.2 percent. Brookhart and Montalbano are hitting more than 60 percent of their shots.

Quick hits: Marquette senior Julianna Shearer (Mount de Sales) broke her own program record for most goals in a single season by scoring four in Saturday's loss to Denver. She now has 44 after scoring five Wednesday in a loss to Connecticut. ... Duke freshman goalie Gabbe Cadoux (McDonogh) has had double-digit saves in three straight games, including a career-high 11 in Saturday's upset of No. 14 Boston College. ... Penn State sophomore Madison Carter (South River) entered Thursday having scored at least one goal in 22 straight games. ... Brookhart tied her own Colonial Athletic Association record for most assists in a game with six in Saturday's win over Elon. ... Katie Macleay (Annapolis) has scored at least one point in every game for No. 5 Colorado.

