Women's lacrosse notebook (March 30): Lessons learned from tough start paying off for Loyola Md.

Loyola Maryland's certainly wasn't happy to start the season with six straight losses, but the lessons learned from those games are paying off.

The Greyhounds have rebounded with four straight wins. Saturday they needed a big rally to overcome an 8-4 deficit and beat Boston University, 16-11. Never before had the Greyhounds trailed in the second half of a Patriot League game.

A 10-1 run turned the game around and secured their 27th straight conference regular-season win since joining the Patriot League three years ago. Seven players scored in the run and the defense held the Terriers to 13 shots in the second half after allowing 20 in the first.

"It showed me a lot as a coach," Loyola's Jen Adams said.

"Everyone can be on top of things and everyone can be happy and enjoying being part of the team when you're winning I think. It's a little harder to do that when you're losing, but the focus of this group and their selflessness and the ability to work through together as a team is something that I couldn't be more proud of. I don't think I would necessarily have seen that character if it wasn't for starting 0-6."

All of those losses were to teams ranked in the Top 20, including a 15-14 loss to No. 6 Princeton and a 12-8 loss to No. 5 Penn State.

Adams said the losses taught her team to stay in the game until the final whistle, something that paid off in the comeback against Boston University.

"We just came out and went about our business," Adams said. "They know how to grit their teeth and keep battling. That character was built in those first six games and we grew an identity from that."

The Greyhounds followed up the BU win with a 19-8 Patriot League victory over American Wednesday in which Taylor VanThof set a school record with 20 draw controls. That helped Loyola dominate possession and outshoot American, 33-16

Freshman explosion helps Mountaineers rebound: Freshman Carly Miller helped Mount St. Mary's pull out of a winless early-season stretch with 11 points in Saturday's 23-12 win over Radford. No Mountaineer had scored that many points since 2008.

Miller's big game — five goals, six assists — is promising sign for an offense that needed a jolt. The Marriotts Ridge graduate, this week's Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week, now stands second on the team with 21 points behind senior Sammie Knapp (Loch Raven) with 23.

"I knew Carly was having a really good game statistically," Mountaineers coach Lauren Schwarzmann said, "but it was kind of steady throughout the whole game. It's great to see a freshman emerging as an offensive leader although I think it was a team effort for us offensively."

One of Schwarzmann's main goals has been to boost the scoring and the one area she's most focused on is shooting percentage. The Mountaineers are hitting just 44 percent of their shots.

They lost their first five games by an average of just 3.8 goals per game. Only one of their losses, 16-7 to UMBC, was by more than four goals. They outshot Niagara but lost 15-11.

In the win over Radford, they hit 23 of 40 shots.

"We challenge the offense every time we have an oppotunity to play to get more shot opportunities and to really push the fast break whether it's off the draw or in transition. We have fast midfielders with the ability to do that," Schwarzmann said.

"For us, it has been trying to generate more offense and I think every single game we're going in with a new offensive set to try to expose a defense or just to try to get somebody else the ball on our offense and it's nice to see that the points have been pretty spread out, and I think we are starting to see some of our leaders on offense emerge."

The Mountaineers head into conference play next week, where they hope to settle into an offensive rhythm as they aim to return to the NEC Tournament after just missing a top-four spot last season.

Tigers, Dukes primed for another showdown: When No. 14 Towson takes on James Madison Saturday afternoon in Harrisonburg, Va., the meeting will continue one of the hottest conference rivalries in Division I.

The two have met in the Colonial Athletic Association final in five of the past six years with the Tigers winning in 2012, 2014 and 2016 to earn the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The Dukes beat the Tigers for the title 2011 and 2015. Towson has played in six straight CAA championships with four wins -- the other in 2013 over Hofstra.

This will be the 39th meeting between the two with the Dukes holding a 25-13 advantage in the all-time series. James Madison had won three straight games, including last year's 11-9 regular-season game, before the Tigers won the CAA final, 14-6.

Quick hits: Maryland has won 58 straight games at its Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex...Towson's Sam Nolan (Fallston) scored her 100th career goal in Tuesday's win over UC Davis...Johns Hopkins midfielder Haley Schweizer earned her 100th career point in Saturday's loss to No. 5 Penn State...Navy freshman Kelly Larkin has been Patriot League Rookie of the Week five times in eight weeks...Penn State's Madison Carter (South River) leads the Big Ten in goals per game (3.64) and is second in points (4.09) and draw controls (5.9).