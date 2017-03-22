Women's lacrosse notebook: Towson's Natalie Sulmonte a super sophomore

Towson attacker Natalie Sulmonte has suffered through shin splits this season, but that hasn't stopped her from making big plays in big games.

The sophomore Sulmonte, last year's Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year, tied her career high with five goals in a 14-11 upset of then-No. 10 Notre Dame last week, with three of her goals coming in the final 15 minutes to secure the No. 15 Tigers' first win over a top-10 team in three years.

With the Irish leading 8-7, she assisted Jenna Kerr on the goal that tied the game and then scored the go-ahead goal. Sulmonte also scored Towson's 11th goal with 7:56 left and the Tigers led the rest of the way.

"Nat just has a way in general of stepping up when a game's on the line," Towson coach Sonia LaMonica said. "She did that as a freshman last year for us. She makes big plays. She's just a tough competitor. ... Nat was able to get loose in space and finish strong, which is something she does really well."

In addition to ranking second on the team in scoring with 24 goals and 10 assists, Sulmonte is the Tigers' leader in draw controls — another big factor in holding off Notre Dame.

She possessed only two against the Irish, but after Towson controlled just two of 12 draws in the first half, Sulmonte helped them draw even at 7-7 in the second half.

"As much as we struggled on the draw — that was an emphasis at halftime and Nat's a big part of that — after we'd gone to different people to try to mix it up, we went back to Nat and she was strong," LaMonica said. "She was able to get the ball into spots where it was more 50-50, so that was a huge spark."

Sulmonte, who has 41 draw controls this season, tied the school single-game record with 11 in a win over Stetson last week.

Gators on a roll: Since falling to defending national champion North Carolina in the season opener, No. 3 Florida has rolled to seven straight wins, including three over top-10 opponents USC, Stony Brook and Syracuse.

The Gators have the top scoring offense in Division I, averaging 16.88 goals per game. A couple of local players are helping drive that attack — senior Sammi Burgess (McDonogh) with 17 goals and 18 assists and freshman Brianna Harris (Broadneck) with nine goals and five assists.

Two defensive starters also hail from the Baltimore area — senior Taylor Bresnahan (South River), who has 10 caused turnovers, and sophomore goalie Haley Hicklen (Towson), who has a .490 save percentage.

Terps more prolific than last season: Through the first seven games of the season, Maryland's offense has been more prolific than at the same point last year. The No. 1 Terps have scored 116 goals with at least 13 in every game. Last year, they had 105 goals after seven games with their lowest scoring output in an 8-7 win at North Carolina.

The Terps defense hasn't been quite as stingy, however, allowing 57 goals compared to 48 in the first seven games last season.

Quick hits: Only two teams remain undefeated in Division I — Maryland and Colorado. ... Penn State's Steph Lazo (St. Mary's) leads Division I in total assists with 26 and Towson's Samantha Brookhart (Mount Hebron) is tied for second with 24. ... Princeton's Ellie DeGarmo (Bryn Mawr) has the nation's best save percentage (.576) and Maryland's Megan Taylor (Glenelg) is third at .573. ... Maryland is winning by an average of 8.43 goals per game, the second-largest margin in the country. ... Robert Morris' Annie Sachs (Dulaney) leads the Northeast Conference in scoring with 23 goals and 12 assists.

