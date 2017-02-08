Women's lacrosse game of the week: North Carolina vs. Florida

No. 1 North Carolina (1-0) at No. 3 Florida (0-0)

Saturday, noon.

Outlook: The defending national champion Tar Heels held off a late rally by James Madison on Saturday to win their 18th straight game, 16-14. Midfielder Marie McCool scored a career-high eight points and she and the rest of the loaded Carolina midfield should continue to give opponents trouble. The Gators, however, won the last meeting, 16-15, last February. The Gators, Big East champions last season, tuned up for the season with a strong showing against the US national team a month ago, before falling, 20-19. With a strong returning defense, they could hold down the high scoring Tar Heels, who lead the series, 6-2.