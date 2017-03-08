Women's lacrosse national player and upcoming game of the week (March 8)

Player of the Week

Devon Parker, Syracuse- Rye, N.H., senior, attacker

Parker sparked a second-half rally that helped the No. 4 Orange dig out of a nine-goal hole as they came back to edge Virginia, 16-15, on Sunday and remain undefeated. The Cavaliers led 11-2 late in the first half and Syracuse cut it to 11-4 at the half. Parker scored one minute into the second half and went on to finish with a career-high five goals — all in the second half. Her final goal tied the game at 15 with 8:33 to go before the host Orange took their only lead of the game on the winning goal with 4:06 left. Parker also had two early goals in Wednesday's 5-3 win over then-No.11 Northwestern to help build a 4-0 halftime lead. She is fourth on the team with 11 goals and three assists.

Game to Watch

No. 4 Syracuse (7-0) at No. 1 Maryland (4-0)

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Outlook: The Orange needed a huge rally to come back from a nine-goal first-half deficit to beat Virginia 16-15 on Sunday and now they face their first top-10 opponent. The Terps, who beat Syracuse 19-9 in last year's national semifinal, have lost only one of 21 games to the Orange and have won eight straight since a March 2012 loss. Both teams took big hits from graduation, but the Terps defeated defending national champion North Carolina, 13-10, while the Orange have had close calls against unranked Virginia and Albany, 13-12, and then-No. 11 Northwestern, 5-3. The key likely will be a Maryland defense and goalie Megan Taylor, who before Wednesday night's game, were holding opponents to a .327 shooting percentage.