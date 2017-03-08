Which Democrat is up to the Hogan challenge in 2018?
Women's lacrosse national player and upcoming game of the week (March 8)

Katherine Dunn
Katherine Dunn
Orange is the common denominator in this week's women's lacrosse national player of the week and game to watch

Player of the Week

Devon Parker, Syracuse- Rye, N.H., senior, attacker

Parker sparked a second-half rally that helped the No. 4 Orange dig out of a nine-goal hole as they came back to edge Virginia, 16-15, on Sunday and remain undefeated. The Cavaliers led 11-2 late in the first half and Syracuse cut it to 11-4 at the half. Parker scored one minute into the second half and went on to finish with a career-high five goals — all in the second half. Her final goal tied the game at 15 with 8:33 to go before the host Orange took their only lead of the game on the winning goal with 4:06 left. Parker also had two early goals in Wednesday's 5-3 win over then-No.11 Northwestern to help build a 4-0 halftime lead. She is fourth on the team with 11 goals and three assists.

 

Game to Watch

No. 4 Syracuse (7-0) at No. 1 Maryland (4-0)

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Outlook: The Orange needed a huge rally to come back from a nine-goal first-half deficit to beat Virginia 16-15 on Sunday and now they face their first top-10 opponent. The Terps, who beat Syracuse 19-9 in last year's national semifinal, have lost only one of 21 games to the Orange and have won eight straight since a March 2012 loss. Both teams took big hits from graduation, but the Terps defeated defending national champion North Carolina, 13-10, while the Orange have had close calls against unranked Virginia and Albany, 13-12, and then-No. 11 Northwestern, 5-3. The key likely will be a Maryland defense and goalie Megan Taylor, who before Wednesday night's game, were holding opponents to a .327 shooting percentage.

