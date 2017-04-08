Towson men roll past UMass, 11-8, for 2-0 start in CAA

Massachusetts gave Towson a new look Saturday, but the results were the same.

The No. 16 Tigers scored eight first-half goals to take a commanding lead and easily defeated the Minutemen, 11-8, in a Colonial Athletic Association game played before a crowd of nearly 1,000 at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

The game was the 12th meeting between the two schools and the Tigers have won five straight for an 8-4 lead in the series, five of those decided by three goals or fewer.

But this one wasn't close. Towson (6-3, 2-0 CAA) dominated throughout and its offense was relentless. The Tigers were led by attackmen Joe Seider (Hereford), Dylan Kinnear and midfielder Mike Lynch (Boys' Latin), who each scored two goals. Attackman Ryan Drenner (Westminster) had four assists.

Senior midfielder Dan Muller had three goals for UMass (4-6, 1-1), which was outshot, 42-27. The Minutemen came out playing a zone defense, which was unusual and some thing the Tigers haven't faced much this season.

But the Tigers had the perfect game plan. Their midfielders peppered UMass with shots from outside and Drenner was unstoppable from behind the goal. He penetrated often to draw slides, then fed teammates for easy goals.

"Our middies are so athletic," Seider said. "They are good with the alley shots and if it was there, they were going to take it. In the second quarter, I think we moved the ball well, drifted well and we were well prepared."

Playing against UMass' zone was a concern during the week.

"We've seen zone before, but not as much as we saw it today," Towson coach Shawn Nadelen said. "This is one of the few times that we came out well to start the game. We were putting our shots in tough spots for their goalie to make saves. We put them on their heels offensively and we were solid defensively."

Towson got the big lead because it outscored UMass, 8-3, in the first half, with six goals in the second quarter. In that second period, Alex Woodall (St. Mary's) was superb in controlling faceoffs as Towson won eight of nine.

UMass coach Greg Cannella pulled goalie D.J. Smith after the first half and went with Sean Sconone, who played well in the final two quarters. The Minutemen also did a better job of dealing with Woodall, but they never made a serious run at the Tigers in the second half.

"They outplayed us for the entire game, especially in the second quarter," Cannella said. "We changed goalies just to try to get a spark, but they have some outstanding seniors. Those three they have on attack are very good."

The Tigers led from the opening goal of the game. It was an offensive clinic for Towson during the first two quarters as they attacked the Minutemen from behind and at the top of the goal.

Towson had a 24-11 advantage in shots in the first half, but more importantly won nine of 12 faceoffs through two quarters. The Tigers seemed tight in the first quarter with some early turnovers, but led 2-0 at the end of the period. Sophomore midfielder Jon Mazza scored the game's first goal with 6:32 left in the period, and Kinnear, on an assist from Drenner, scored an extra-man goal with 2:25 left.

The Tigers opened the second quarter with four straight goals to build a commanding 6-0 lead in the first six minutes. Two of the goals were scored as Towson simply ran by a UMass midfielder, one each from midfielders Matt Wylly and Cole Robertson (St. Mary's).

UMass finally scored its first goal on a low shot from attackman Gianni Bianchin with 7:40 left in the second period. The Minutemen put together back-to-back goals, both from Muller, to pull within 7-3 with 2:59 left in the half, but Seider, on an assist from Drenner, scored with 1:27 left to complete the first-half scoring.

