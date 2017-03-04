Towson men bounce back to edge UMBC, 8-6

The Towson men's lacrosse team suffered through a second lethargic half in as many games. Fortunately for the Tigers, that ineffectiveness did not hurt them this time.

Despite scoring just twice in the second half, No. 13 Towson had built enough of a lead to outlast host UMBC, 8-6, before an announced 691 at UMBC Stadium in Catonsville on Saturday afternoon.

The win helped the Tigers improve to 3-1 and rebound from Wednesday night's 11-7 loss to No. 11 Loyola Maryland. But they still face some questions about their recent performances.

A two-goal first half doomed Towson against the Greyhounds. On Saturday, the team slogged through a similar result, but managed to pull out the win.

"I think the big thing right now for us is consistency," Towson coach Shawn Nadelen said. "We're proving that we can do some good things and get some rhythm going on offense and defense and be dialed in. We've also proven that we can make a lot of mental mistakes like missing ground balls and missing opportunities, just mental lapses, and I think that leads to that one good half/one bad half thing."

The Tigers, who played their third game in eight days, appeared in control after racing to a 6-2 advantage at halftime. But senior attackman Ryan Drenner agreed the team must find a way to put together a full 60-minute game.

"We always have to start a game and finish it all the way through," said Drenner (Westminster). "I think having three games in [eight] days probably goes a little to that. But it makes us stronger. So I think going forward, we'll hopefully be able to start strong and keep that going through an entire game."

Drenner and sophomore attackman Jon Mazza keyed that first-half run, scoring two goals each. Unlike the showing against Loyola, the offense was able to find its shooting touch early.

"The first quarter is what really determines how we're going to go," Drenner said, referring to the team's four-goal period against UMBC. "I think against Loyola, we weren't clicking on all cylinders. We were trying to do too much. Today, it was our goal to be more patient with the ball and to try to do a little bit less with the ball in our sticks. I think we had success in the first quarter, and that kind of gave us that momentum throughout the game."

The offense appeared affected by the partial absence of senior attackman Joe Seider. The Hereford graduate is dealing with what Towson Sports Network analyst Hunter Lochte called a lower-body injury and was pulled from the game early in the first quarter.

But after the Retrievers narrowed the deficit to 6-4 on a goal from freshman attackman Mitch Howell with 7:13 left in the third quarter, Seider returned and scored to give Towson a 7-4 lead with 1:14 remaining and end a 16:53 scoring drought.

The Tigers played the entire game without senior short-stick defensive midfielder Jack Adams, who had played the previous two games with a black sleeve around his right calf. The team filled the Hereford graduate's absence by shifting senior midfielder Tyler Young (Arundel) to defense and promoting to the first midfield Tyler Konen, who had assists on two of the team's first three goals.

Junior goalkeeper Josh Miller, who made seven saves, credited his defense with cutting off UMBC's strategy of trying to feed its crease finishers.

"We just wanted to take away the red zone, that crease area right in front of the goal," Miller said. "We really wanted to protect that. Most of the looks against Loyola, they scored within that 10 yards in that red-zone area. So we really emphasized playing tight there and pressing out when we needed to with certain personnel. But we just wanted to pack it in and play a little tighter."

For the Retrievers (1-4) , junior midfielder Max Haldeman scored twice, and senior attackman Max Maxwell added a goal and an assist. But first-year coach Ryan Moran said an offense that blistered Mercer for 15 goals on Feb. 25 took too long to gain any traction against Towson's defense.

"I just think we started out really slow offensively," he said. "We didn't get any rhythm in the entire first half. I don't even think we were really generating many quality looks. I think we were lucky to score on the few that we did. That's a credit to their defense. They're very athletic. They pressed out, they dictated the tempo to us and we had a tough time of adjusting. … But when we did in the second half, I thought things worked out well."

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun