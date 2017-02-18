Jon Mazza scores six to lead Towson past Mount St. Mary's, 13-5

Sophomore attackman Jon Mazza scored six goals, including three straight in the second quarter, as No. 13 Towson easily defeated Mount St. Mary's, 13-5, Saturday at Waldron Family Stadium in Emmitsburg before a crowd of nearly 500.

The defeat was the second straight to start the season for the Mountaineers (0-2), who lost to Delaware, 18-5, on Feb. 11. It was the season opener for Towson, which advanced to the last year's NCAA Division I quarterfinals, losing to Loyola Maryland.

The Tigers were sporting three new defensemen Saturday in Sid Ewell, Chad Patterson and Gray Bodden, as well as junior goalie Josh Miller, who finished with 11 saves.

That group got some work early, but the Mountaineers were outhustled, outhit and outclassed. Towson outshot Mount St. Mary's, 40-24, won 15 of 19 faceoffs and held a 36-17 advantage in ground balls.

But the Tigers converted only two of seven extra-man situations and had 16 turnovers.

"You are always happy to get a win on the road," Towson coach Shawn Nadelen said. "It was the first game and definitely sloppy at times, especially in the first half. We didn't play as cleanly as I had hoped. We had some mental mistakes, some issues that were frustrating because it came from older players you expected to have more composure in the first game.

"But overall, I liked the way our guys hustled and competed. I thought we faced off well and Josh did a good job in the cage. I thought our poles were decent, but we will continue to emphasize and stress communication."

Nadelen had few complaints about Mazza, who scored 15 goals and had seven assists as a midfielder last season. Because of injuries in the fall, Mazza was moved from midfield to attack, with Saturday marking his first start at that position since high school.

Mazza didn't disappoint.

He scored the first goal of the second quarter with 13:02 left to put the Tigers up 3-2, and then scored two straight extra-man goals which put Towson ahead 5-2. His third goal of the quarter was a hard, underhand shot from the right of the goal with 6:04 remaining.

From then on, Towson dominated. Mazza scored his last goal on an assist from fellow attackman Joe Seider (two goals) with 2:39 left in the game.

"We had a lot of injuries in the fall, so coach moved some guys around trying to figure some things out," Mazza said. "I had a great time playing with Joe and Ryan [Drenner]. We were a little sloppy early in the game, but we picked it up at the end."

When asked if Mazza was going back to midfield, Nadelen was noncommittal.

"We are fortunate to have some depth back there, so we have to find out what will be most useful," Nadelen said of his midfield. "Jon likes to be on the field and he likes to have the ball in his stick. As long as he keeps playing well and being smart with the ball, he'll be out there on the field somewhere."

Mount St. Mary's showed its game plan right from the beginning, as it tried to be deliberate on offense. Combined with offensive sloppiness of its own, Towson took only two shots in the first seven minutes of the game.

Mountaineers midfielder Ryan Lamon opened the scoring with 5:13 left in the first period, but Drenner, an attackman, answered with a goal about a minute later when he beat defenseman Brian Philbin and connected on a short shot just outside the crease.

Mount St. Mary's attackman Chris DiPretoro, on a feed from middie Bubba Johnson, came off a pick from outside the crease to score with 1:09 left in the period. But Seider scored on a 20-foot shot from straight on to tie the score at 2 with 31 seconds remaining.

Towson didn't trail again.

mike.preston@baltsun.com

twitter.com/MikePrestonSun