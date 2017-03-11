Megan Whittle's seven goals lead No. 1 Maryland women to 17-7 win over No. 4 Syracuse

With only two days to prepare to face one of its toughest opponents all season, the top-ranked Maryland women's lacrosse team spent its limited practice time searching for ways to move the ball, no matter what the defense threw its way.

"We knew they might throw zone, they might throw face-guard," attack Megan Whittle said. "We weren't sure exactly, but we practiced a bunch of different things."

Against No. 4 Syracuse on Saturday, the Terps found the formula that worked.

Whittle (McDonogh) scored a game-high seven goals and teammate Kali Hartshorn added four, as host Maryland broke through the near-freezing temperatures to shred the Orange's zone in a 17-7 win in a rematch of last year's national semifinal.

The Terps (6-0), who improved to 21-1 all-time against Syracuse, scored on each of their first seven shots, running out to a 9-2 lead by midway through the first half — the second straight time they've grabbed a big early lead against a top-five opponent.

"We want to be able to score goals against any defense, no matter what they throw at us," Whittle said. "With the zone, it was just about moving the ball a lot, finding the open player and keeping your head up as you're dodging them. We practiced that a lot the past two days, and I think we executed really well. "

Syracuse (7-1), which got two goals each from Natalie Wallon and Neena Merola, also continually hurt its own cause by converting just one of 13 free-position attempts. Ideally, teams like to make at least 50 percent.

"We have to work on quality of shots," said Syracuse coach Gary Gait, a lacrosse legend who knows a thing or two about finishing. "We should have doubled our goals easily today with the shots we had. I guess we're not a good cold-weather team. I don't know how to get them to shoot better, but we'll work on it in practice this week."

Even when they took good shots, however, few made it into the net. Terps sophomore goalie Megan Taylor (Glenelg) made a career-high 18 saves, including several from point-blank range.

"I got into a really god grove, I think," Taylor said.

Maryland, which now has won 54 straight games at its Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex, already has defeated a pair of final four teams from a year ago, also topping defending champion North Carolina, 13-10, on Feb. 25.

Now, coach Cathy Reese is just aiming for continued improvement from her young team.

"We want to play a great strong 60 minutes from start to finish," Reese said. "For us, it's going out there and playing with a lot of energy and heart. This team this year is young, but we've got great energy right now. They're playing together really well. They're learning from each other, and it's a really cool thing we've got going on."