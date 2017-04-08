No. 8 Maryland men beat No. 1 Penn State, 15-11, forcing another change at the top

There will be a new No. 1 team in the Inside Lacrosse men's lacrosse poll for the seventh consecutive week.

No. 8 Maryland guaranteed that by upending top-ranked Penn State, 15-11, before an announced 6,376 at Maryland Stadium on Saturday.

Senior attackman Matt Rambo scored three goals in the first quarter en route to a four-goal, two-assist showing, and junior midfielder Connor Kelly chipped in four goals and one assist to maintain the Terps' unblemished record against the Nittany Lions, which improved to 33-0.

Senior attackman Colin Heacock (Boys' Latin) also recorded three goals and one assist, and redshirt junior midfielder Tim Rotanz contributed one goal and two assists.

Perhaps more importantly, Maryland improved to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten and took sole possession of first place in the conference standings depending on how Sunday night's game between No. 11 Johns Hopkins (6-3, 1-0) and No. 9 Ohio State (9-2, 0-1) turns out.

"I thought we at times weren't maybe as clean as we would like, but the effort was outstanding," coach John Tillman said. "Knowing how successful Penn State had been, we knew we were going to try to have play 60 minutes and really start fast because they're a team that usually gets off the bus fast. So I'm really proud. Total team effort."

The Terps – who have now scored 15 goals in each of their last three contests, all wins – flexed their muscles in several key categories. They outshot the Nittany Lions 40-27, collected 34 ground balls to their 16, and won 20-of-30 faceoffs.

In fact, Maryland ran a clinic on how to own a first half. Not only did the team carry a 10-6 advantage into halftime, but it also led 27-7 in shots, 19-9 in ground balls, and 13-5 in faceoffs at intermission.

The Terps scored the game's first two goals on individual efforts from Kelly just 43 seconds into the first quarter and Rambo with 12:31 remaining four of the contest's first five and never trailed or fell into a tie after that.

"I thought since winning a lot of faceoffs in the beginning, we just had the ball more and a lot of possession time," said Rambo, who now has amassed 212 career points, moved past Frank Urso for fourth place on the school's all-time scoring list, and trails Ray Altman for third by only two points. "It was a huge part of this game because their offense is so good. … We just executed pretty well."

Although Penn State entered the showdown with the fourth-best faceoff specialist in Division I in freshman Gerard Arceri (68.0 percent on 155-of-288 and 88 ground balls), he was went just 5-of-15 with one loose ball on Saturday. That's because Maryland's duo of sophomore Austin Henningsen (57.9 percent on 11-of-19, two ground balls) and senior Jon Garino Jr. (81.8 percent on 9-of-11, seven ground balls) neutralized any advantage the Nittany Lions had at the X.

And Henningsen and Garino were aided by teammates on the wings such as junior long-stick midfielder Matt Neufeldt (four ground balls), senior short-stick defensive midfielder Isaiah Davis-Allen (four), sophomore long-stick midfielder Nick Brozowski (three), and sophomore short-stick defensive midfielder Wesley Janeck (three).

"I think the faceoffs were huge," Tillman said. "We just saw last week against Ohio State that they do such a good job of controlling the ball and being patient that it really wore down Ohio State. So we were concerned about the same thing. We wanted to push when we could and certainly get some transition, and we got some. But then if we couldn't, we just wanted to make sure that we got organized and obviously tried to get into a rhythm."

Freshman attackman Mac O'Keefe paced Penn State (10-1, 1-1) with three goals, but he had only one tally in the first half due to the play of junior defenseman Bryce Young (two ground balls and two caused turnovers). Sophomore attackman Grant Ament finished with two goals and two assists.

But the Nittany Lions suffered their first setback of the season after tying a program record for consecutive wins with 10. They never got closer than three goals midway through the third quarter before Maryland embarked on a 3-0 run to put the game out of reach.

"We just could never close the gap," coach Jeff Tambroni said. "I felt like if we could get it closer to two goals, that would have really changed the momentum both of how they were playing and how our guys were feeling, but we just could never get any closer. And to their credit, they've got some very mature and seasoned lacrosse players, and they just kept stretching it every time we got close."

