Maryland lacrosse fans get chance to see men's, women's Final Four games

University of Maryland alum Marcos Bronfman was going to have a tough choice.

The Terrapin Club vice president typically attends the men's and women's lacrosse Final Four games because the NCAA had hosted the tournaments in the same city at stadiums near each other on alternating days.

This year, however, the women's tournament was scheduled for Cary, N.C., while the men's championship was in Foxborough, Mass. Should Maryland's squads advance, as they had for the past three years and did again for this weekend, Bronfman didn't know where he'd travel.

But the NCAA announced in September that it was removing seven championship events from North Carolina in opposition to the controversial law restricting transgender bathroom access and LGBT civil rights. So, the women's national semifinal and title games relocated to Gillette Stadium, sharing a venue with the men for the first time and sparing Terps fans the angst of choosing which No. 1 seed team to watch.

"The committee really just felt like it offered a unique opportunity to try the joint model with the men," said Mary Berdo, the NCAA Division I associate director of championships and alliances. "It's something that's been talked about for a while, and this obviously really presented itself in a unique situation where we needed to change sites and the committee felt like it was time to try it."

Choosing Foxborough, Mass., hinged on previous success in shared cities, Berdo said.

In 2015 and 2016, Philadelphia hosted with the men playing at Lincoln Financial Field and the women at Talon Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa. In 2014 in Baltimore, the men used M&T Bank Stadium, while the women played at Towson.

But Berdo admitted sharing a field this time has posed a few obstacles. The NCAA has to combat overlap, crafting a schedule to not detract from teams' on-field time for practices, warm-ups and games. Organizers have also had to coordinate off-site practices and banquets.

Berdo is most interested to observe how the joint model affects attendance given a possible spike in spectators with casual interest. The women's championship, for example, starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday before the Division II and III men's title matches later in the day.

"We're hopeful we can capture the fans coming in who want to catch some of our championship game," Berdo said. "There's a lot of key learnings that can kind of come out of this weekend, and I think everybody's anxious to see those."

The extra attention, including an overlap with Maryland fans as the only school with dual representation, wouldn't have been possible in Cary.

The city had wanted to host the championship for about 10 years to boost its national prominence and capitalize on the sport's growing market with local powerhouse college programs, said Scott Dupree, the executive director of the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance (GRSA).

GRSA was working with Cary officials and Campbell University as co-hosts, conducting a site visit with NCAA officials and participating in conference calls about marketing and ticket sales before the relocation.

"We had a hunch that that kind of news was coming, but it didn't really hit home until the announcement was made," Dupree said. "Then it was not only disappointing, it was shocking."

Dupree expected about $400,000 in visitor spending from the lacrosse teams and fans. Plus, the city was also planning to hold the Division II baseball World Series and the Division III men's and women's tennis championships this weekend.

The NCAA decided in April to "reluctantly" lift its ban on North Carolina after the government modified the law and the NCAA soon awarded the state with 26 championship events through 2022, including eight in Cary, though it didn't regain women's lacrosse.

But this year, the revenue and fanfare for the women's tournament will be outside of Boston, in Foxborough, where Maryland fans will have easier travel plans to see their teams pursue joint national titles.

"I'm expecting to come home on Monday with two championships," Bronfman, the Terps alum, said of his trip to Foxborough. "That's my hope."

